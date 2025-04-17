3 NASCAR stars who can dethrone Chase Elliott as the Most Popular Driver

Star Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott has a stronghold over the NASCAR fanbase, winning the NMPA Most Popular Driver award in the Cup Series for seven consecutive years. Since Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s retirement in 2017, Elliott has dominated the fan vote, regardless of his on-track performance.

The Dawsonville, Georgia native is carrying on a family legacy, as his father, Bill Elliott, holds the record with 16 Most Popular Driver awards. The 1988 Cup Series champion, popularly known as "Awesome Bill from Dawsonville," withdrew his name from the ballot after 2002, letting other drivers have a shot at it.

Bill and Chase Elliott (Source: Imagn)

It's uncertain if Chase Elliott will ever withdraw his name from the ballot, but he has worthy competitors who might steal his crown as the Most Popular driver. Several drivers are chipping away at his fan base, while veteran drivers like Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin are turning their haters into fans in the twilight of their careers.

Let us take a look at three drivers capable of dethroning Elliott as the most popular driver in the Cup Series.

3 NASCAR drivers capable of beating Chase Elliott to Most Popular Award

#3 Ross Chastain

Ross Chastain (Source: Getty)

Ross Chastain rose to prominence during his breakout 2022 season with Trackhouse Racing. The 'Melon Man' quickly became a fan favorite, with his aggressive driving and personality resonating with the NASCAR fans. His 'Hail Melon' move at Martinsville cemented his legacy in the sport, making waves across motorsports.

Chastain's popularity peaked in 2022, but the decline in Trackhouse Racing's performance has kept him out of championship contention. If the #1 Chevy driver makes regular trips to victory lane, NASCAR fans will gravitate towards the once journeyman driver. Despite the setbacks, he remains a polarising figure, ruffling feathers on the race track.

#2 Ryan Blaney

Ryan Blaney (Source: Imagn)

'Young Ryan Blaney' once appealed to male NASCAR fans by claiming their "wife, mother, and daughter" would have voted for his paint scheme in 2018. While he no longer leans on that boyish charm, Blaney has evolved into a NASCAR champion and leads the Penske stable.

Blaney certainly doesn't lack character, as he is quite open to the media and attends various events to promote the sport. Chase Elliott's best friend has cracked the top five in Most Popular Driver votes over the past two years, but hasn’t quite had the edge to dethrone Elliott’s massive fan base. His consistent results and charismatic persona could shift the balance in his favor.

#1 Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson (Source: Getty)

Kyle Larson is another star from the Hendrick Motorsports stable who could challenge his teammate for the title of Most Popular Driver. His influence stretches beyond NASCAR, with a strong following among dirt racing fans, and his foray into IndyCar has only added to his growing fan base.

From being an underdog at Chip Ganassi early in his career, he has rebounded following his career-changing slur incident in 2020. Unlike Chase Elliott, Larson doesn't shy away from voicing his opinions and has put himself in the conversation of the 'world's best driver,' while also cracking the top-5 in the Most Popular vote over the past two years.

Kevin Harvick insists that the 2021 Cup Series champion is currently the most popular driver, claiming that the #5 Chevy driver sells the most merchandise.

