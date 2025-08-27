3 NASCAR teams facing the most playoff pressure in the 2025 season

Seven Cup Series teams have made it to the NASCAR playoffs with 16 various drivers readying up for the postseason. While some teams have been able to get all their drivers to the final 16 spots, others could only salvage a few, making their task of winning the title a difficult one.

Ad

While Hendrick Motorsports has been able to take all four of its drivers, Wood Brothers Racing's sole car has also made it to the playoffs. However, these teams are not under considerable pressure due to their varying circumstances, which cannot be said for the following squads:

3 NASCAR Cup Series teams under most pressure heading into the playoffs

#3. Joe Gibbs Racing

Ad

Trending

Joe Gibbs Racing will field three of its four charters in the first rounds of the playoffs. While the squad boasts a NASCAR veteran in the form of Denny Hamlin, who has won an impressive four races this year, the 44-year-old has been unable to convert his strong runs earlier in the season to a championship so far in his career.

Meanwhile, Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe have combined to win four races and secured lower playoff bonus points after the regular season ended. So, despite the JGR squad looking good on paper and posing a solid threat for the title, some concerns could hold back the squad in the later rounds.

Ad

#2. Team Penske

The past four of the seven NASCAR Cup Series titles have been won by Team Penske drivers, and its trio might be under pressure to replicate its previous success. While HM has a strong squad, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney have been at the top of the sport for quite a while.

Though the two drivers have had varied success over the 2025 season, Blaney sparked into form at the last race weekend in Daytona, while Logano has only had a solitary top-five finish in the past dozen races. Increasing the stakes for the squad, with this year marking Cindric's third appearance in the playoffs.

Ad

#1. 23XI Racing

In contrast to Team Penske, 23XI Racing poses a different kind of pressure. The squad is already in a high-stakes lawsuit with NASCAR and could lose its charters at the end of the 2025 season.

So, Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick have the hopes of the squad on their shoulders. The former has already won a race this year, at the Brickyard 400 held at the IMS, while the 2024 regular season champion has been unable to win a race so far, making him one of the two drivers who made it into the postseason based on points

Thus, there are various storylines for the Michael Jordan co-owned team in the 2025 season, and they face a mountain of pressure heading into the fight for the Cup Series title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.