3 NASCAR veterans who might be facing a make-or-break season

The 2025 NASCAR season is underway, and several Cup Series drivers are under pressure in what could be a make-or-break year for them. While it's still early for silly season rumors, several veteran drivers find themselves on the hot seat as they enter the final year of their contracts.

NASCAR contracts have become increasingly vague, with teams announcing "multi-year extensions" without specifying the exact length. However, championship-contending drivers typically secure long-term deals, while those competing in the midfield often face the pressure of losing their seat.

Three races into the 2025 season, Championship 4 favorites William Byron and Christopher Bell have scooped up the victories in the opening rounds. With 23 races remaining in the regular season, Cup Series drivers, especially those under pressure, have ample opportunities to win and strengthen their contract negotiations.

Let us look at three NASCAR Cup Series drivers who might be facing a make-or-break season.

3 NASCAR veterans under pressure for 2025 season

#3 Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin (Source: Getty)

Denny Hamlin appears on the list due to the uncertainty surrounding his future with Joe Gibbs Racing. Although he signed a multi-year extension in 2023, his longtime sponsor, FedEx, parted ways with him last year. The team has yet to announce all of his sponsors for the 2025 season.

Hamlin's situation appears eerily similar to Kyle Busch's departure from JGR. The 44-year-old also split with his longtime crew chief, Chris Gabehart, adding to the uncertainty about his future. Additionally, he no longer appears as the lead driver at JGR, as Christopher Bell has outperformed him in recent years.

Kevin Harvick also believes the 3x Daytona 500 winner is under the most pressure for 2025.

#2 Austin Dillon

Austin Dillon (Source: Getty)

Austin Dillon managed to win a race last year, although it came in controversial circumstances. From being a regular playoff threat for the last decade, both Dillon and Richard Childress Racing have experienced a noticeable decline in performance over the last two seasons.

The #3 RCR Chevy driver recorded 10 DNFs in 2023 and finished 29th in the standings, followed by a disappointing 32nd-place finish last season. While driving for his grandfather’s team gives Dillon the flexibility to decide his future, he faces mounting pressure to make a run for the playoffs this season.

#1 Daniel Suarez

Daniel Suarez (Source: Getty)

Trackhouse Racing's Daniel Suarez faces the most pressure this season, having signed a one-year contract extension last season. While he made the playoffs last year, he was consistently outperformed by teammate Ross Chastain, whose average finishing position was three spots better than the Mexican driver.

Although Trackhouse Racing has expanded into a three-car operation, the team has Connor Zilisch waiting in the pipeline. Having made waves in the junior categories, the 18-year-old Xfinity Series driver is destined for the Cup Series. This puts pressure on Suarez, who needs to make a run for the playoffs this season.

