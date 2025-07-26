3 NASCAR Xfinity drivers who haven’t met expectations and could lose their rides ft. William Sawalich

For some drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series field, the 2025 season has been a struggle. With high expectations set for all drivers at the beginning of the season, some haven't been able to reach those standards. With the end of the season looming, it could mean some drivers are on thin ice.

Let's take a look at the Xfinity Series drivers who could potentially be out of a ride next year due to a lack of performance in 2025.

1. William Sawalich

NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Sonoma - Source: Imagn

There was a lot of optimism surrounding the Joe Gibbs Racing #18 car this season. With William Sawalich signed to the team, the young driver geared up for his rookie campaign in 2025.

Unfortunately, Sawalich has failed to produce the results one would expect from a JGR car. After 20 races, the driver of the #18 sits 22nd in the points standings with an average finish of 22.6. Sawalich has shown some impressive runs here and there, including a best finish of third at Sonoma.

Yet, with 12 finishes outside the top 20, things haven't gone according to plan. JGR set high expectations for their drivers and never want to settle for anything less than being a weekly contender for the win. That hasn't been the case with Sawalich this season, which could leave him out of his job ahead of 2026.

2. Christian Eckes

NASCAR Xfinity: United Rentals 300 Qualifying - Source: Imagn

Christian Eckes was another driver who stepped up to the NASCAR Xfinity Series ranks this season. The Florida native joined Kaulig Racing ahead of the 2025 campaign, with a lot of promise on what he could do behind the wheel of the #16 car.

Yet, it hasn't panned out too well as Eckes has struggled to perform. Although the New York native has posted three top-five finishes, he sits 16th in the points standings with only six races left in the regular season.

Eckes has registered an average finish of 18.5 with eight finishes outside the top 20. With six races to make the playoff cut, Eckes trails the cut line by 71 points. Unless he could turn it around in the second half of the season, Eckes is another driver who could be looking at free agency after 2025.

3. Carson Kvapil

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn

Carson Kvapil brought a ton of buzz to the cockpit of the #1 Jr. Motorsports Chevrolet ahead of this season. The 22-year-old got set for his rookie season with JRM and looked to make an impact in the Xfinity Series garage.

Kvapil has had a reasonable performance throughout 2025. He has an average finish of 13.7 after 20 races with four top-five finishes and one stage victory. With six races left in the regular season, Kvapil sits seventh in the points standings with an 86-point cushion above the playoff cut line.

Although Kvapil's effort has been presentable, he has yet to find victory lane and hasn't performed like his JRM teammates. Kvapil is the only JRM car yet to reach victory lane in 2025, while his three JRM teammates (Justin Allgaier, Connor Zilisch, Sammy Smith) share a combined eight wins. If he's unable to earn a win in 2025, Kvapil could be another driver out of a ride ahead of 2026.

