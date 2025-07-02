3 Potential landing spots for Daniel Suárez after Trackhouse Racing departure

Daniel Suárez announced on Tuesday afternoon (July 1) that after five seasons with Trackhouse Racing, he'll be leaving the organization at the end of the 2025 season. The driver of the #99 has won two NASCAR Cup Series races and made two playoff appearances with the team.

With the former Xfinity Series champion's announcement, the question now is where he'll land a ride for the 2026 campaign. What's next for the Mexican-born driver in NASCAR? Here's three potential landing spots for Daniel Suárez ahead of the 2026 season.

1. Rick Ware Racing

With the recent announcement that Rick Ware Racing is being sold and potentially expanding to a three-car stable, it could be an easy landing point for Daniel Suárez in 2026. RWR currently fields one full-time entry in the NASCAR Cup Series with Cody Ware behind the wheel of the #51 car.

Recently, it was announced that former Spire Motorsports owner T.J. Puchyr has agreed to purchase RWR after 2025 and potentially expand it to a three-car team in the future. With Puchyr essentially starting up a new team, what better way to start than hiring an established Cup driver like Daniel Suárez? While RWR doesn't have elite equipment, it could be a place Suárez considers for 2026.

2. Spire Motorsports

It might be a stretch because Spire Motorsports has all three of their current drivers under contract for the 2026 season. However, if something were to change, Daniel Suárez could find himself behind the wheel of a Spire car in 2026. The team fields three full-times Cup entries, driven by Justin Haley (#7), Michael McDowell (#71) and Carson Hocevar (#77).

So, what would need to change for Suárez to be with Spire Motorsports next year? Haley has struggled to find results in 2025 as he sits 30th in the points standings with an average finish of 22.3. While he's signed for next year, according to FOX Sports, perhaps Spire could change their mind. If they end up releasing Haley, Daniel Suárez might be the guy to replace him in the #7 machine for 2026.

3. Jr. Motorsports in the Xfinity Series

With much of the NASCAR Cup Series field already locked in for 2026, Daniel Suárez could be forced to go back down to the Xfinity Series. While it might be a downgrade, the 2016 Xfinity Series champion could land a spot on one of the circuit's best teams in Jr. Motorsports.

Suárez already has a connection with JRM as he was victorious in a one-off race with the team a few weeks ago in his home country of Mexico. With Connor Zilisch possibly leaving JRM to move up to the Cup Series in 2026, this could open the door for Suárez to land a prominent Xfinity Series ride. As a former champion in the series, car owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. might not want to pass up the opportunity to sign Suárez.

