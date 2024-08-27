3 potential replacements for Sam Mayer at JR Motorsports in 2025

JR Motorsports is one of the premier organizations in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and a popular destination for Cup Series prospects. The team, co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt Miller, is expected to overhaul its current driver lineup, welcoming new faces in 2025.

JRM currently fields four full-time entries in the Xfinity Series and the #88 All-Star car on a part-time schedule. Haas outbound Sam Mayer drives the #1 Chevy, Justin Allgaier drives the #7, Sammy Smith steers the #8 Chevy, and Brandon Jones commands the #9.

Dale Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt recently announced Trackhouse Development driver Connor Zilisch as the full-time driver of the #88 Chevy next season. With Sam Mayer joining the Haas Factory Team, a seat at JRM is now open. Meanwhile, rumors suggest that Brandon Jones may also be departing the team.

Zilisch and Mayer's announcement has shaken up the landscape within the team, leaving many speculating on the team's 2025 driver lineup. Amid the rumors and speculations, let us take a look at three potential replacements for Mayer.

3 potential replacements for Sam Mayer at JR Motorsports

#3 Christian Eckes

The 23-year-old Middletown, New York, native Christian Eckes is currently putting together a dominant Truck Series campaign, turning heads in the #19 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevy. With three wins and 11 top-fives, he currently leads the playoff standings.

Eckes is linked to Kaulig Racing's Xfinity outfit, but JR Motorsports is a better Chevy option. He has served as a JRM development driver in the past and has driven in the Late Models for the team. The 23-year-old appears as a potential Sam Mayer replacement.

#2 Connor Mosack

Connor Mosack is currently running select races in the Xfinity, Truck, and ARCA Series. The 25-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina native recently made a start in the #88 JR Motorsports Chevy, securing an eighth-place finish in the Chicago Street Race.

Mosack, who has yet to compete in a full-time NASCAR National Series season, has already achieved two wins in the ARCA Menards series. His best finish in the Trucks came with an eighth-place finish driving the #7 Spire Motorsports Chevy.

#1 Carson Kvapil

Carson Kvapil is the frontrunner to land a seat at JR Motorsports, given his incredible record in Late Models and strong part-time Xfinity Series performances driving the #88 Chevy for JRM.

The two-time CARS Tour Late Model champion has made seven starts in the #88 Chevy, securing an impressive fourth-place finish in his debut at Martinsville Speedway. Overall, he has recorded three top-five results and an additional top-10 result.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has heaped praise on Kvapil's talent on numerous occasions and could use this opportunity to bring him to the Xfinity Series in a full-time role.

