3 potential replacements for Sheldon Creed at Joe Gibbs Racing in 2025

With Sheldon Creed moving to Haas Factory Team in 2025, Joe Gibbs Racing will need a new driver for the No. 18 Toyota in the Xfinity Series.

Creed joined Joe Gibbs Racing last year. The No. 18 Xfinity Series team has narrowly missed victory three times this season with close second-place finishes. Recently, it was announced that Creed will transition to the Haas Factory Team, where he will replace Cole Custer in the No. 00 Ford.

Joe Gibbs Racing currently operates three additional full-time cars in the Xfinity Series: the No. 19 and No. 20 Supras with different drivers and the No. 81 Supra with Chandler Smith. With Creed all set to depart, here are three potential candidates for the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 Toyota in the Xfinity Series.

Brandon Jones

Brandon Jones, who has previously driven for Joe Gibbs Racing from 2018 to 2022, might be in line for a return. The Georgia native is currently with JR Motorsports, driving the No. 9 Menards Chevrolet, but has not found the success he hoped for this season.

Jones, 27, has made the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs in six of the last eight seasons. with 5 wins, 40 top-5s, and 116 top-10 finishes in total. With his previous accomplishments with Joe Gibbs Racing and his vast experience, Jones could be an excellent candidate for the No. 18 Toyota.

Taylor Gray

Taylor Gray currently races full-time in the No. 17 Toyota Tundra for Tricon Garage in the Truck Series, where he has achieved six top-five finishes this season.

Gray has demonstrated his ability to compete at a high level in the Xfinity Series. The 19-year-old has secured two top-five finishes this year while driving part-time for Joe Gibbs Racing in the No. 19 Toyota GR Supra. His impressive performances could make him a suitable candidate for a full-time Xfinity Series career in the No. 18 Toyota. However, there's also a possibility that he remains in the Truck Series for another year.

Ryan Truex

Ryan Truex currently drives part-time for Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Truex recently won his second race of the season, the Wawa 250 at Daytona. The win also marked his third career win in the series.

The 32-year-old, the younger brother of Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr., recently finished just ahead of his teammate Chandler Smith. With this recent success, Truex could be a strong contender for a full-time driver position at Joe Gibbs Racing.

