3 takeaway's from today's NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400

Martin Truex Jr. won the latest NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Speedway, his first victory of the season and first since 2021.

Truex Jr. took control of the race during Stage 3 and held off Ross Chastain and Ryan Blaney on two tires to take home the victory.

Here are three takeaways from Monday’s (May 1) NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400 at Dover Speedway.

3. Chastain doing Chastain things

Another victim of Ross Chastain

One of the biggest storylines to come from Dover Speedway's NASCAR Cup Series race was Ross Chastain once again getting into an incident on track, this time with Brennan Poole and Kyle Larson.

Chastain got into Poole during Stage 1, sending him into the wall. Poole collected Larson in the process. As expected, Poole and Larson did not hold back their feelings towards Chastain following the incident.

This has been a common theme for Chastain over his career. He is a very aggressive driver, which isn’t a bad thing. However, he tends to be over-aggressive at times and that leads to him taking out other drivers. Eventually, his apologies will wear thin as people lose patience with him.

2. Comers and Goers

Goodyear finally got it right

Coming into this weekend, one of the biggest fears in the NASCAR garage was that the tires Goodyear brought to Dover would be an issue. Especially with the green conditions due to rain.

While there were some shredding issues for a couple of drivers. The tires held up well and they even wore out well. This led to comers and goers with no dominant car.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Kyle Busch, on the pole for the Cup race rescheduled for Monday at Dover, said Saturday there might need to be a couple of competition cautions for tire wear with all the rubber washed off the track. Kyle Busch, on the pole for the Cup race rescheduled for Monday at Dover, said Saturday there might need to be a couple of competition cautions for tire wear with all the rubber washed off the track. https://t.co/ca1MGv6XuA

Fans and drivers have wanted Goodyear to bring better tires to tracks that will fall off and they did that today. The question is, can they replicate that at other tracks going forward?

1. Martin on Monday

Truex finally closes the deal

As for race winner Martin Truex Jr., the win capped off a Truex brothers weekend sweep, as his brother Ryan won Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

If this turns out to be Truex’s final season and final victory, it would be a perfect bookend to his career. He had picked up his first career victory at Dover, also on a Monday afternoon, in 2007.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX MONDAY MTJ. Retweet to congratulate Martin Truex Jr. on his WIN at Dover! MONDAY MTJ. Retweet to congratulate Martin Truex Jr. on his WIN at Dover! https://t.co/WzqnT3EAgP

Truex has had a solid season thus far and it wouldn’t be surprising if he picks up a couple more victories before all is said and done.

