3 takeaways from NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400

Tyler Reddick won the latest NASCAR Cup Series race at the Kansas Speedway, his second victory of the 2023 season, on Sunday, September 10.

Reddick was up front for most of the day and passed Erik Jones and Joey Logano to the white flag to take home the victory.

With the dust settling in on the contest, here are three takeaways from the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.

#3 Truex had a nightmare

Martin Truex Jr. is in serious trouble after winning the regular season championship and seeming like a lock to make the championship race.

After having no speed and struggling at Darlington, Truex came into Kansas with a comfortable cushion, but couldn't afford another issue. Unfortunately, that's exactly what happened.

As soon as the green flag waved, Truex fell back fast and was extremely loose. A couple of laps later, he was in the wall with a flat tire and severe damage. He ultimately finished 36th.

Truex is going to need a good run next Saturday at Bristol, not one of his better tracks, to avoid a stunning first-round exit.

#2 Kansas is the playoff crusher

In the past several years, the Kansas Speedway has become a track that has experienced great racing but has also caused chaos for playoff drivers. Sunday was no different.

Aside from the aforementioned Truex, Bubba Wallace suffered a flat tire as well. While he didn't hit the wall, he did break a toe link and lost any chance of winning.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and William Byron also had issues. Chris Buescher blew a tire late and hit the wall as well.

While it isn't quite Talladega or The Roval, the Kansas Speedway has become a wildcard race in the NASCAR playoffs.

#1 Reddick steals one

Tyler Reddick has always had tons of speed at intermediate tracks, especially the Kansas Speedway. However, something always happens that prevents him from winning or getting a good finish. On Sunday, however, he put together a whole race.

While he wasn't dominating the entire race, he was always in or around the top 5. It looked like Reddick would finish second behind his boss Denny Hamlin. However, a late caution brought upon pit stops and strategy. Reddick took two tires and made a daring last-lap pass on Erik Jones and Joey Logano for the win.

If Reddick can complete races where he has speed like yesterday, there is a case to be made for him being a dark horse championship contender.