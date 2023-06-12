3 takeaways from today's NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350

Martin Truex Jr. won the latest NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway on June 11, his second victory of the season and his fourth at the California road course.

Truex dominated the race from the beginning and faced no adversity all day. The only time he was not in the lead was when he was shuffled back during pit strategy. Even then, he made his way through the field quickly and pulled away from Kyle Busch at the end.

Here are three takeaways from the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, June 11.

#3 No Stage Cautions + Statey = A more intriguing product

No cautions? No problem! Hello pit strategy

As noted earlier this season, NASCAR has decided to get rid of stage cautions at road courses in races. This was met with positive feedback from fans. It led to an exciting and interesting race at COTA earlier this season, and the pit strategy was on full display today.

In 2012, the first caution waved at lap 82.



#NASCAR #ToyotaSaveMart350 The 49-lap green flag run to start the race is the 2nd-longest opening run in Sonoma's 1.99-mile configuration. In 2012, the first caution waved at lap 82.

The first half of today's race ran caution-free, which allowed for a strategy to come into play and drivers were on varying ones. When the caution did come out towards the end of Stage 2, it shuffled the field and allowed Kyle Busch to steal the stage victory.

Today's race was another example of why NASCAR should eliminate stage cautions on all tracks. It allows for strategy to come into play more, which adds spice to races that may otherwise be a snoozer.

#2 NASCAR on FOX's 2024 booth

Fresh faces in the NASCAR on FOX booth

While it wasn't an on-track takeaway, it was an important one since it was FOX's final NASCAR broadcast of the season. The takeaway is that Jamie McMurray should be in the booth full-time next year.

With Kevin Harvick hanging up the helmet and jumping into the booth for the 2024 NASCAR season, FOX will likely end the rotation of drivers in the booth that they have been following over the past few years.

Mike Joy isn't getting any younger and will likely retire sooner rather than later. Clint Bowyer's antics in the booth have worn a bit thin on the fanbase. McMurray is one of the more popular driver commentators and would be a great addition to the booth for the 2024 season. He brings great insight and lots of energy to the booth, which is desperately needed.

#1 Martin Truex Jr. in Wine County

Pour one out for MTJ

After a 2022 season that saw him have speed, but nothing to show for it. Martin Truex Jr. has resurged in 2023 with even more speed and two victories so far. What is also noticeable is his return to form on road courses.

Before last season, Truex was one of the best road course racers in NASCAR. Every time you went to one, especially Sonoma and Watkins Glen, you knew you'd have to contend with him for the win. But last year, he struggled with a 17.8 average finish and did not lead a single lap on a road course.

He did not lead a single lap at a road course last year and his average finish was 17.8. What a turnaround for Toyota so far!



#NASCAR 3-time Sonoma winner Martin Truex Jr. takes the lead! He did not lead a single lap at a road course last year and his average finish was 17.8. What a turnaround for Toyota so far!

On Sunday, Truex broke a tie with Tony Stewart by picking up his fourth career victory at Sonoma Raceway and sits just one win behind Jeff Gordon for the record on the track.

