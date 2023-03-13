3 takeaways from today's NASCAR Cup Series United Rentals Work United 500

William Byron won the latest NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway. This is Byron’s second victory of the season and the second win in a row after last week’s win at Las Vegas.

Byron dominated the first stage of the race, leading all but two laps. After pit stops, he fell back a bit and didn’t fully recover until another late race caution. Much like last week's race, Byron oases teammate Kyle Larson in overtime to take home the victory.

Here are three takeaways from today's NASCAR Cup Series United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

#3 Brad Keselowski’s resurgence

Is Brad Keselowski the comeback driver of the year?

Brad Keselowski's resurgence has been one of the clear storylines outside of Hendrick Motorsports’ dominance so far this season.

While his results the past couple of weeks haven’t shown it. Keselowski has improved tremendously over the last season. It’s not even a stretch to say he has been the best or second-best Ford driver behind Kevin Harvick. He has shown Top 10 speed each week so far this season.

If Keselowski can get the results that his car should have in the past two weeks, he will be a playoff lock and a dark horse championship contender.

#2 Kevin Harvick continues to carry Stewart-Haas Racing

Stewart Haas Racing is a one-man show

While he didn’t get the victory he should have after a late race caution. It is still very apparent that Kevin Harvick is keeping Stewart Haas Racing relevant.

While Chase Briscoe finally got a top-10 finish after struggling on the west coast swing. He still needs more speed since he’s unloaded very slow every week.

Aric Almirola has always been known for his consistency, but he had a disastrous West Coast swing. Two crashes at Fontana and Las Vegas, followed by a loose tire today, have put him in an early hole.

Jeff Gluck @jeff_gluck Now it'll be overtime after an incident for Allmendinger/Gragson and Ty Gibbs. Kyle Larson is shown as the leader. Harvick is still scored P7.



Harvick finally chimes in: "It never seems to go our way." Now it'll be overtime after an incident for Allmendinger/Gragson and Ty Gibbs. Kyle Larson is shown as the leader. Harvick is still scored P7.Harvick finally chimes in: "It never seems to go our way."

Ryan Preece showed promise at the Clash but has pretty much performed as one would expect for a team's fourth driver.

It is going to be interesting to see what becomes of SHR when Harvick retires at the end of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

#1 Phoenix should not be NASCAR’s finale race

Another dud in Phoenix

The biggest takeaway from today's NASCAR Cup Series race is that Phoenix Raceway should not be the finale of the NASCAR season.

NASCAR debuted a new aero package to improve the racing at the short tracks. While there was some excellent action through the pack, Byron and Larson were able to gap the field for much of the day.

Jeff Gluck @jeff_gluck I know this is nothing new, but William Byron the last couple weeks is such a clear example of clean air vs. dirty air. At Vegas, he was dominant until he lost the lead, then got it back in the pits and won. Today he dominates Stage 1, but can't make a pass once he lost the lead. I know this is nothing new, but William Byron the last couple weeks is such a clear example of clean air vs. dirty air. At Vegas, he was dominant until he lost the lead, then got it back in the pits and won. Today he dominates Stage 1, but can't make a pass once he lost the lead.

Phoenix Raceway has never been known for its amazing racing. And while the renovations there have made it a state-of-the-art facility, that shouldn’t merit it closing the season and determining a champion.

Poll : 0 votes