3 things that make Zane Smith the next big thing in Trackhouse

With championship pedigree and youth on his side, Zane Smith represents the next generation of NASCAR superstars. As Trackhouse Racing continues its meteoric rise in the Cup Series, Smith's addition in 2024 cements the organization's commitment to building a dynamic program for years to come. Though running under the Spire Motorsports banner next season, Smith's multi-year deal with Trackhouse clearly signals their long-term plans.

So what makes the 24-year-old Smith the perfect fit as a foundational piece for Trackhouse's future?

#1. Zane Smith is a proven winner

With a Truck Series championship already under his belt in 2022, Smith knows how to get to the victory lane. He thrived during his tenure at Front Row Motorsports, earning 11 wins over three seasons.

Smith's aggressive driving style and refusal to settle for second-best powered his surge to the truck title. He also impressed in limited Cup starts last year, scoring three top-10 finishes while gaining invaluable experience. Smith already boasts the talent and drive to compete at NASCAR's highest level.

As Trackhouse provides him with top-tier equipment and resources, his winning ways should continue. Still early in his career, Smith's best days remain ahead.

#2. Zane Smith is a leader on and off the track

In addition to his prowess behind the wheel, Smith earns universal praise as a leader within the garage and a respected mentor to younger drivers.

He spearheaded Front Row Motorsports' truck program through force of will, helping elevate the entire organization. Smith's leadership and character, described by Trackhouse President Ty Norris as "a good human and a good person," make him an ideal fit with the team's culture.

As Trackhouse adds a third car, Smith provides a strong presence to help the team. The intangibles he brings, like maturity and professionalism, prove as valuable as his driving talent.

#3. He is a marketable emerging star

At just 24 years old, Smith represents NASCAR's next generation. He appeals tremendously to the coveted millennial and Gen Z demographics that the sport must attract to sustain long-term growth.

Coming from a dirt racing background, Smith also connects with grassroots racing fans. His genuine yet competitive personality gives him mainstream endorsement potential as well. From a marketing perspective, Smith checks all the boxes as a rising star.

He offers the perfect blend of talent and brand appeal that gravitates sponsorship dollars. As Trackhouse owner Justin Marks said, "There was a short list of names, and Zane was pretty much at the top of that list the whole time." Building around Smith now allows Trackhouse to capitalize on his upside.