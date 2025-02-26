3 times Dale Earnhardt Sr. dominated in a NASCAR race ft. 1998 Daytona 500

Dale Earnhardt Sr. is widely regarded as one of NASCAR's greatest drivers, which is evident by his illustrious Cup Series career. 'The Intimidator' recorded 76 victories in the top division, along with record-tying seven championships, only paralleled by Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson.

Ad

Dale Sr. was renowned for his dominance on drafting tracks, holding the record for the most victories at Daytona International Speedway with 34 wins. While his most iconic victory remains his charge from 18th to first at Talladega, he also secured numerous dominant wins throughout his storied career.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Talladega Superspeedway was Dale Sr.'s favorite hunting ground, where he secured 10 Cup Series victories. He also showcased his prowess on short tracks, winning nine Cup races at Bristol, along with nine victories at Atlanta and Darlington Raceway.

Let us take a look at three of Dale Sr's most dominant victories in his career.

3 times Dale Earnhardt Sr. dominated in a NASCAR race

Daytona 500 1998

Ad

Despite being the most successful driver at Daytona, Dale Sr. had to wait 20 years for his maiden Daytona 500 victory. He had dominated the event on numerous occasions, but the Harley J. Earl trophy eluded him until the 40th edition of the race in 1998.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Having won the second Duel race, Dale Sr. lined up fourth on the grid and led 107 of the 200 laps. He took the checkered flag under caution, winning the race ahead of Bobby Labonte and Jeremy Mayfield. It was a popular victory as crew members from every team lined up on the pit road to congratulate 'The Intimidator.'

Phoenix 1990

The 1990 Checker 500 at Phoenix International Raceway marked the penultimate race of the season, with Roush Racing’s Mark Martin holding a 42-point lead over Dale Earnhardt Sr. heading into the event. However, their fortunes flipped during the race, as Dale Sr. put on a clinic.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Starting third on the grid, the #3 Richard Childress Racing driver dominated the event, leading 262 of the 312 laps. Meanwhile, Martin was classified 10th and subsequently lost the lead in the standings. Dale Sr. would go on to win his fourth Cup Series championship.

Darlington 1986

Darlington Raceway is widely regarded as NASCAR's toughest track, with the egg-shaped oval nicknamed 'Too Tough to Tame'. However, Dale Sr. tamed the track in the 1986 TranSouth 500, leading 335 of 367 laps, which is considered among NASCAR's most dominant performances.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Starting fourth on the grid, Dale Sr., in his #3 Wrangler Chevy beat Darrell Waltrip for the win, who was the only other driver to finish on the lead lap. It also marked his first victory in 1986, a season in which he would go on to clinch his first championship with Richard Childress Racing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"