3 times a driver failed to win 4 straight NASCAR Cup races ft. Kyle Busch

Christopher Bell has an opportunity to put himself in elite NASCAR company this weekend at Las Vegas. Riding a three-race win streak, the driver of the #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota will look to become the first driver since Jimmie Johnson to win four straight NASCAR Cup Series races.

Since Johnson's four-peat back in 2007, there's been a handful of drivers, including Bell, to win three straight races. However, they failed to complete the improbable four-race win streak, some losing it in dramatic fashion. Here, we'll take a look at three instances where a driver failed to complete the four-peat in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Kyle Busch in 2015 NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR: Windows 10 400 - Source: Imagn

After suffering a broken leg and foot in a crash at Daytona to start the 2015 season, Kyle Busch made a miraculous comeback by winning at Sonoma just four months removed from the crash. Then, the Las Vegas native later won three straight races at Kentucky, New Hampshire, and Indianapolis and was seeking a four-peat with a win at Pocono.

Busch was in a prime position to do so in what was a fuel strategy run to the finish. Joey Logano surrendered the lead to Busch after running out of gas coming to the white flag. The then-driver of the #18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota had a significant gap over JGR teammate Matt Kenseth on the final lap. However, as Busch sailed off into turn one, he ran out of gas, allowing Kenseth to go by and capture the victory.

Despite falling short of winning four straight races, Busch would end the season as the champion by winning the title race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. After missing the first 11 races due to injury, it was an incredible comeback season for the now Richard Childress Racing driver.

Kevin Harvick, 2018

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 - Source: Getty

Much like Christopher Bell this year, Kevin Harvick started out the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series campaign hot. The California native wheeled his way to three straight victories inside the first four races of the year, winning at Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Phoenix.

Harvick was seeking four straight wins as the Cup Series headed to the Auto Club Speedway for the Auto Club 400. However, the 2014 champion's chances at doing that were drowned out with 23 laps to go in the first stage. In a tight battle with Kyle Larson for the third position, Harvick's #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford spun out of control and smashed into the outside wall on the backstretch. He then came down the track and slammed the inside backstretch wall, ending his day.

Harvick still went on to have an incredible year despite falling short of winning four straight races. He tied Kyle Busch for a season-high eight wins and made it to the Championship 4 race. However, he fell short in his bid for a second championship as Joey Logano was crowned champion by winning the title race.

Kyle Larson, 2021

NASCAR: Pocono Organics CBD 325 - Source: Imagn

Before Christopher Bell's recent three-peat, Kyle Larson was the last driver to win three straight NASCAR Cup Series races back in 2021. During his first season with Hendrick Motorsports, the driver of the #5 won at Charlotte, Sonoma, and Nashville to go on a three-race win streak.

Aiming to win four races in a row at Pocono, Larson had it all but won as he led HMS teammate Alex Bowman heading into the final turn of the race. Unbelievably, Larson cut down a left front tire and drove his #5 machine into the wall. Bowman drove past Larson's wrecked race car and took the checkered flag in a dramatic turn of events.

Larson fell shy of winning four in a row, but it was still a monumental year for the California native. He won 10 races in 2021, including the championship race at Phoenix, to capture his first Cup title.

