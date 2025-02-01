3 times harsh weather forced NASCAR to postpone the Daytona 500 

The Daytona 500, often referred to as "The Great American Race," has a history that dates back to its inaugural event on February 22, 1959, at the newly constructed Daytona International Speedway. This iconic race was the brainchild of Bill France Sr., who saw the need for a permanent racing track as beach racing became impractical.

Over the years, the Daytona 500 has provided plenty of thrilling action to fans. However, it has also been a victim of harsh weather on a few occasions. In 2012, 2014, and 2020, heavy rain disrupted the event, forcing officials to delay or suspend the race until conditions improved.

#3. 2020: Denny Hamlin’s win after a delay

The 2020 Daytona 500, the 62nd edition of the race, took place on February 16–17. Scheduled to run on February 16, the event was suspended after just 20 laps due to continuous rain. It resumed the following day at 4 p.m. The race, contested over 209 laps due to an overtime finish, saw a major crash on lap 185, leading to a red flag.

Denny Hamlin won the race in a photo finish, beating Ryan Blaney by just 0.014 seconds. However, the event was overshadowed by a severe crash involving Ryan Newman, who was hospitalized with serious injuries. The event marked Hamlin’s second consecutive Daytona 500 victory.

#2. 2012: The First Full Postponement

The 2012 Daytona 500 was the first time in history that the entire race was postponed due to rain. Originally set for February 26, it was rescheduled for the following Monday night, February 27, and did not conclude until early Tuesday morning.

Matt Kenseth, driving for Roush Fenway Racing, won the race after leading the final 38 laps. A major incident occurred on lap 160 when Juan Pablo Montoya collided with a jet dryer, causing a fire and delaying the race for over two hours. Kenseth’s win gave him an early season lead in the Drivers’ Championship standings.

#1. 2014: A Six-Hour Rain Delay

The 2014 Daytona 500, held on February 23, faced a lengthy rain delay of over six hours. The race began as scheduled but was stopped after 38 laps due to heavy rain. It resumed in the evening under the lights, turning it into the second Daytona 500 to finish under night conditions.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. won the race, breaking a 55-race winless streak. He led 54 laps and held off Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski for his second Daytona 500 win. The race saw seven caution flags and 42 lead changes among 18 drivers.

NASCAR's 2025 Daytona 500 Sold Out

Daytona International Speedway announced that the 67th running of the Daytona 500 is officially sold out. Along with this announcement, officials confirmed that the 2026 Daytona 500 will take place on February 15, via NASCAR.com. Fans can now register for pre-sale access to secure tickets and infield camping spots.

“The Daytona 500 continues to be a spectacle of elite racing and entertainment, and the consecutive sellouts just prove this event is one of a kind,” said Frank Kelleher, president of Daytona International Speedway.

The 2025 NASCAR season opener follows an exciting 2024 season, where 18 different race winners and historic close finishes kept fans engaged. Last year, William Byron won his first Daytona 500, and he now aims to defend his title. The last driver to win consecutive Daytona 500s was Denny Hamlin in 2019 and 2020.

While grandstand tickets and camping spots are sold out, some premium upgrades remain available. Speedweeks, starting on February 12, will feature multiple races, including the Daytona 500 Qualifying presented by Busch Light, the Duel at Daytona, the Craftsman Truck Series Fresh From Florida 250, and the United Rentals 300 Xfinity Series race. More details about the same are available on Daytona’s official website.

