3 times Kyle Busch saw a heartbreaking Daytona 500 win slip away

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch has 63 Cup wins over 20 years but never won the Daytona 500. However, he has come close to winning the 'Great American Race' multiple times. He lost the Harley J. Earl trophy to crashes in 2007, 2009 and 2023.

Overall, Busch has had three top-five finishes in 2016, 2008, and his best finish was second in 2019. Here are three times he narrowly missed the Daytona 500 victory.

Lost to overtime rule in 2023

In his first season with Richard Childress Racing, a crash brought out a caution with 20 laps left. Later, Busch took the lead, hoping to win his first Daytona 500 but another crash sent the race into overtime. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. passed Busch and a final crash ended the race.

During a post-race interview, the No. 8 Chevy driver was asked if the crash led to frustration and Busch replied by saying:

"I think this is the first time I led lap 200, so I wish it was 1998 rules. But no, it's just part of the course. I'm used to it. I come down here every year just to find out when and where I'm going to crash and what lap I’ll come out of the Care Center." (00:35 onward)

Under old NASCAR rules, Busch would have won but with new overtime rules, the race kept going. Busch got caught in wrecks and finished 19th instead of first. NASCAR confirmed Ricky Stenhouse Jr. as the 2023 Daytona 500 winner.

Third place finish in 2016

During the 58th running of the Daytona 500, Kyle Busch driving Joe Gibbs Racing's No. 8 Toyota won the second Duel race. During the last laps, he stayed on the inside while the outside cars moved faster. Teammate Denny Hamlin passed him and Martin Truex Jr. and won in a close finish by 0.010 seconds. Busch finished third.

Kyle Busch's 2008 loss to Ryan Newman

Kyle Busch was in a great position to win the 2008 Daytona 500 driving for Joe Gibbs Racing. With five laps to go, Jeff Burton took the lead but a crash caused a caution. Kyle helped his teammate Tony Stewart, who was leading until the last lap when Kyle moved inside and Ryan Newman stayed outside.

On the last turn, Kyle tried to make a move but his brother Kurt Busch pushed Newman ahead to win 50th Daytona 500. Kyle finished in fourth place.

Kyle Busch will make his 20st start at the Daytona 500 this week. He has a 57-race winless streak in the Cup Series after a disappointing season last year.

The 67th running of the event is scheduled for Sunday, February 16.

