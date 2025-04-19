3 times Rockingham witnessed iconic NASCAR moments, ft. Dale Earnhardt’s 7th Cup title

Rockingham Speedway, also known by the name 'The Rock', is a NASCAR track in Richmond County of North Carolina. Opened in 1965, with the name North Carolina Motor Speedway, it was configured to be a high-banked, 0.94-mile D-shaped oval.

Ad

Albeit it was previously dropped from the NASCAR calendar in 2004, it is now making a return in 2025. This weekend is dedicated to the Rockingham races across NASCAR formats. With that, here is a look at three of the most unforgettable NASCAR moments at Rockingham, with a special mention to Dale Earnhardt’s 7th championship win.

#3 Curtis Turner’s first cup victory at Rockingham Speedway (1965)

The NASCAR Cup Series’ first race in Rockingham was on Halloween of 1965. Curtis “Pops” Turner, who drove a Ford for Wood Brothers Racing, won the race by leading 239 out of a total of 500 laps. This win was especially significant since this was when Turner returned to the sport after being banned in the early 1960s for trying to unionize drivers.

Ad

Trending

It was his 17th and final Cup win, and it gave the Speedway an unforgettable debut on the Cup calendar. Turner’s performance also helped legitimize the new track. Today, a stock certificate from Rockingham’s early days is displayed at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, nodding to the southern roots of NASCAR.

#2 Matt Kenseth’s final win (2004)

In NASCAR’s race at Rockingham, on February 22, 2004, Matt Kenseth won by beating rookie Kasey Kahne by just 0.010 seconds—one of the closest finishes in series history.

Ad

Kenseth drove a Ford Taurus for Jack Roush, a car used only at Rockingham. He had strong results with it—one win and three top-five finishes. The win also followed his 2003 Cup Series championship, which he secured at Rockingham during the fall race. The winning car is now part of the “Greatest Finishes” exhibit at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

#1 Dale Earnhardt’s seventh cup title (1994)

Dale Earnhardt clinched his seventh NASCAR premier series championship at Rockingham during the 1994 AC-Delco 500, tying Richard Petty’s record. Driving for Richard Childress Racing in a Chevrolet Lumina, Earnhardt had a dominant season with 20 top-five and 25 top-ten finishes across 31 races.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Although he won just four races that year, his points lead was massive. His win at Rockingham on October 23 sealed the title with three races to spare. He finished the season 444 points ahead of Mark Martin.

The 1994 season was also the last for the Chevrolet Lumina body style, a car Earnhardt drove to four of his seven championships. This Rockingham win marked the end of an era for Chevy. The car now resides in the NASCAR Hall of Fame as part of the “Dale Jr.: Glory Road Champions Exhibit,” alongside other vehicles from the seven-time champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dipti Sood Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.



Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.



To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.



Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India. Know More