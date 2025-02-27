3 underdog NASCAR drivers feat. Alex Bowman who can win the Cup Series race at COTA

With two races into the 2025 NASCAR season, excitement for the race at the Circuit of the Americas is palpable among NASCAR fans. The 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix will debut a new 2.3 mile track configuration and will see an increase in the lap numbers from 68 to 95. The new layout is coupled with a fresh asphalt and a new tire compound which is set to add a new dimension to this popular race.

Major contenders for the win at COTA include Tyler Reddick, who won the event in 2023 and William Byron who has already won the Daytona 500 and won at COTA last year. Though these drivers are expected to perform well at the track in Austin, there are a few underrated drivers who can claim the throne at this year’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

#1. Alex Bowman will look to win at COTA

Alex Bowman at Daytona 500 - Source: Imagn

The Hendrick Motorsports driver, Alex Bowman, could surprise everyone with a win at COTA. The driver already boasts the best average finish at the track among active drivers since 2022, with 3, but still has yet to achieve a win. The driver is yet to finish outside of the top 10 at COTA.

His team Hendrick Motorsports has already positioned itself as a top team with immense resources.

Despite being very close the past three years, Alex Bowman would be looking to improve upon his credentials with a win. His record at road courses of five top-five finishes in 30 Cup Series start will be expected to provide the necessary experience to finally win.

#2. Ty Gibbs

Ty Gibbs at Duel 1 (Daytona) - Source: Imagn

Ty Gibbs has an impressive average finish of 6 at the COTA. Despite him not competing in the race in 2022, his finish of third in the 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix stands him in a solid position to come out on top this year.

The 22-year-old has already shown an impressive record at road courses in the Xfinity Series, with four wins. He has the technical know-how in handling road courses, which helps his case well at COTA. His teammates at Joe Gibbs Racing, Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell, have a strong performance history which means that JGR has a solid understanding of the track. Gibbs might be in a very opportune position to win the race.

#3. Christopher Bell

Christopher Bell at Ambetter Health 400 - Source: Imagn

Christopher Bell recently showed his racing prowess at the Atlanta Motor Speedway by winning the Ambetter Health 200. However, statistics don’t favour him at COTA. With an average finish of 12, Bell may not be viewed by many contender, but his finishes include a 2022 finish of third, a 2023 finish of 31st, and a return to form in 2024 with second.

Bell is backed by his strong performances on road courses with two wins in 26 starts. The 30-year-old is tied with Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick, who have had the most stage wins on road courses since 2022. The same as Ty Gibbs, JGR will provide the right support to the 30-year-old.

