3 unforgettable NASCAR victories against all odds

NASCAR has seen some truly remarkable victories, where drivers have defied the odds and clinched checkered flags against all expectations. These wins have been marked by incredible resilience, overcoming injuries, caution periods, and even wrecks.

Here are three NASCAR victories that stand out: the Hellmann’s 500 win with a pit crew tool dragging beneath, a championship win despite a severe injury and a dramatic All-Star Race victory.

#3 2016 Hellmann’s 500, Joey Logano

Joey Logano won the Hellmann's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 23, 2016, by strategically using a jack to maintain speed and secure a victory that was crucial for his advancement in the NASCAR playoffs.

Logano’s car had a jack stuck under it when he left the pit area for an entire lap. Despite the early penalty, he overcame the obstacle and continued racing. Benefiting from a late caution to remove debris from his grille, Logano secured a crucial victory that advanced him to the Round of 8. As the only Ford driver to reach the next playoff round, his win showcased his resilience and strategic thinking.

Unfortunately, his teammate Brad Keselowski’s engine blew out, eliminating him from the championship race.

2015 Ford EcoBoost 400, Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch clinched the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series championship in 2015 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, a remarkable feat considering he competed with a broken leg and foot.

Busch faced a significant setback after a crash in an Xfinity Series race at Daytona earlier in the season. His injuries forced him to miss the first 11 races of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series. Despite the challenges, Busch made a remarkable comeback in May.

Driving the No. 18 M&M’s Crispy Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, he beat Kevin Harvick by just one point at the Ford EcoBoost 400. In the process, Busch became the first Toyota driver to win a Cup championship since they joined NASCAR in 2007.

1992 NASCAR All-Star Race, Davey Allison

Davey Allison won the 1992 NASCAR All-Star Race, called "One Hot Night," after a dramatic late-race battle.

The race was the first to be held under lights at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Allison led at the start, but a multi-car crash that eliminated several drivers led to a fan-voted penalty that sent him to the back of the field. However, Allison skillfully navigated through the pack to reclaim his position.

Kyle Petty and Dale Earnhardt were locked in a fierce battle for the lead during the final laps. When Earnhardt spun out, Allison took advantage of the opportunity and passed Petty to secure the victory. However, Allison's celebration was cut short when his car hit the wall after crossing the finish line, leaving him unconscious. He was subsequently taken to the hospital with a broken collarbone and several bruises.

