4 drivers to watch out for the NASCAR Cup Series race FireKeepers Casino 400 at Brooklyn

NASCAR heads to the Michigan International Speedway this weekend for the FireKeepers Casino 400 Cup Series race. The track will also host the ARCA Menards and the Xfinity Series races over the weekend.

The two-mile oval in Brooklyn, Michigan will host the 23rd race of the Cup Series season. The FireKeepers Casino 400 is scheduled at 2:30 PM ET this Sunday (August 6).

NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400

The D-shaped oval in Michigan, dubbed the fastest NASCAR track will host the next-gen cars for the second time. The moderate banking coupled with wide lanes will produce jaw-dropping speeds and equally exciting on-track action.

Kevin Harvick and Stewart Haas Racing return to the track as the defending winners, hoping to claim their first victory this season. Let us take a look at four drivers who are predicted to have a strong weekend in Brooklyn.

4 NASCAR drivers to watch out for in the FireKeepers 400

#4 Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace heads to Michigan International Speedway with the momentum on his side following a brilliant weekend in Richmond. Wallace, who is still in the thick of the playoff battle, doubled his points advantage last weekend.

The #23 Toyota driver returns to the track where he started on the pole and finished runner-up last year. Wallace is expected to have another solid result at the 2-mile oval.

#3 Kyle Larson

After setting the pace in Pocono, Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports appeared to have lost their pace in Richmond. But this weekend provides an opportunity to reset and bounce back from a forgettable race.

That's exactly what the #5 Chevy driver will be hoping for as he returns to the track where he has two wins to his name and a seventh-place finish in the next gen car. Larson will be looking forward to bettering his result and returning to the victory lane.

#2 Denny Hamlin

Another driver who has two wins at Michigan is the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver Denny Hamlin. Both of his victories came more than a decade ago in June 2010 and 2011.

Hamlin has been the most consistent front-runner in the recent races along with his teammate Martin Truex Jr. Making his return to the victory lane in Michigan, Hamlin will be hoping to equal Truex Jr's win tally this season.

#1 Kevin Harvick

The #4 Stewart Haas Racing Ford driver, Kevin Harvick is the most successful active driver at Michigan International Speedway. Harvick has racked up five wins on the track with his first in 2010 and his latest coming in the next gen car last year.

The veteran NASCAR driver has mastered the oval and heads into the weekend coming off two fourth-place finishes and a top-ten result in Richmond.

Catch Kevin Harvick and the others live in action this Sunday on USA, NBC Sports, and MRN to know if the #4 driver defends his fortress in Brooklyn, Michigan.