4 NASCAR Cup drivers making milestone starts in 2025 Coca-Cola 600 race ft. Jimmie Johnson

Going into this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race, the Coca-Cola 600, is going to be more special for some of the drivers on the grid as compared to others. For four of the competitors who will be entering the Charlotte Motor Speedway event, it will mark a significant milestone start in their careers as Cup Series drivers. Specifically, Jimmie Johnson, Daniel Suarez, Ryan Preece, and Ty Gibbs are all celebrating hitting a major start at this weekend's race.
This list will look at what number these four drivers will mark when the green flag waves this Sunday, starting with the lowest.
4 NASCAR Cup drivers making milestone starts in 2025 Coca-Cola 600 race
4. Ty Gibbs - 100th career start
The 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion made a jump into racing full-time in the Cup Series in the 2023 season, and now Ty Gibbs will be making his 100th start at this level. Gibbs has been with his grandfather's racing company, Joe Gibbs Racing, ever since he joined the stock car racing competition at the first tier. Over that time, he's scored 13 Top Fives and 25 Top 10s, but is yet to cross the finish line to be crowned a victor.
Gibbs' best finish this season came at the Bristol Motor Speedway, where he crossed the line to finish in third place. As he hops into the #54 car this weekend, he will be hoping to secure his first career win on his 100th start.
3. Ryan Preece - 200th career start
In his first season with the Roush Fenway Keselowski team, Ryan Preece approaches the major moment of his career, making his 200th start in the NASCAR Cup Series. After having spent the past two seasons with Stewart-Haas Racing and driving JTG Daugherty Racing's cars #37 and #47 for a three-season run from 2019 to 2021, Preece is still on the hunt for his first win at the Cup level. Heading into this weekend's Coca-Cola 600, the pilot of the #60 vehicle has secured a total of five Top-fives and 20 Top 10s.
This season, like Gibbs, Ryan Preece's highest finish has also been third place, crossing the line at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway to secure the result in mid-March.
2. Daniel Suarez - 300th career start
In his 195th start, Daniel Suarez crossed the line at the Pocono Raceway in 2022 to become the first Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race. This weekend, he hops into his #99 car making his 300th start in the competition. 2025 marks Suarez's ninth season racing at this level, and the Mexican has been making strides as part of teams like Joe Gibbs Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing, and has now been a part of the Trackhouse Racing team for five seasons.
Over his time in the Cup Series, the 33-year-old has accumulated two wins, with his second coming last season at the Atlanta Motor Speedway event in February. He has also achieved 23 Top-fives and 71 Top 10s in his career.
1. Jimmie Johnson - 700th career start
The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion will make his 700th start at this weekend's Coca-Cola 600. Jimmie Johnson's entry into the Charlotte Motor Speedway event marks his second and final start of the 2025 season, with the team owner competing part-time, driving his team, Legacy Motor Club's #84 car, in the historic event. Over his illustrious career in the sport, Johnson has crossed the finish line at the Coca-Cola 600 four times to secure a win in his record.
Over his 699 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, Jimmie Johnson has secured 83 wins, 233 Top-fives, and 375 Top 10 finishes. His only other start this season was at the Daytona 500, where he crossed the line to take home a third-place finish.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.