4 NASCAR drivers who can replace John Hunter Nemechek in Joe Gibbs Racing’s number 20 car

NASCAR Xfinity driver John Hunter Nemechek has received the Cup Series call-up for 2024 as he is all set to drive for Toyota-bound Legacy Motor Club. Nemechek was announced to drive Noah Gragson's #42 car full-time next year.

As Nemechek steps up to the premier NASCAR series, he vacates one of the most competitive seats at Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series. Driving the #20 Toyota Supra this season, he has racked up five wins this season and is in contention for the regular season title, before heading to the playoffs.

Joe Gibbs Racing fields three entries at the Xfinity level, with two full-time entries driven by Nemechek in the #20 and Sammy Smith in the #18. The other, the #19 is driven by the guest entrants, with a few drivers making an impression to get a full-time ride next season.

The Toyota Racing Development also has plenty of talent in the lower categories, who will be aiming for the coveted seat next season. Let us take a look at four drivers who are in the mix to drive the #20 Toyota next season.

4 NASCAR drivers who can replace John Hunter Nemechek at JGR

#4 Jesse Love

The 18-year-old from Menlo Park, California has dominated the NASCAR ARCA Menards series this season with nine victories. Driving the #20 Toyota for Venturini Motorsports, he is the favorite to clinch the title at the end of the season.

While such a jump to the Xfinity Series might feel too quick, Jesse Love is one of the hottest properties in the TRD pool. The 2x ARCA Series West champion is currently on a trajectory similar to Ty Gibbs, and will soon make it to the higher echelons if he gets the financial backing.

#3 Trevor Bayne

No other driver on this list boasts what Trevor Bayne has achieved in his NASCAR career. The 2011 Daytona 500 winner is one of the favorites to get the #20 ride given how quick he has been in JGR equipment.

The 32-year-old made his first start in the Xfinity Series in 2023 in the #19 Toyota at Daytona. He was in contention for the victory until he wrecked out late in the race. Last season he had five top-five finishes out of nine starts in the #18 car.

He has two more races on his schedule this season with JGR, where he will try to make an impression on coach Gibbs.

#2 Ryan Truex

With Martin Truex Jr. extending with Joe Gibbs Racing in the Cup Series next season, we might see younger brother Ryan Truex move in full-time with JGR in the Xfinity Series.

Ryan Truex recently got his first Xfinity victory at Dover, where took the #19 Toyota to the victory lane. He also has two other top-five finishes to his name in the six starts he has made this season.

The 31-year-old is a real contender for the #20 ride with his brother already having confirmed that Ryan will be with Toyota for 2024 at least on a part-time basis.

#1 Corey Heim

The 21-year-old NASCAR Truck Series driver is first in the TRD pipeline to replace John Hunter Nemechek in the Xfinity Series next season. Corey Heim has an impressive record in the junior racing categories and made four starts in the Xfinity series this season with a best finish of 10th at Dover.

Heim was recently crowned the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series regular-season champion and is the favorite to win the title. It is hence logical for him to step up to the Xfinity Series with JGR.