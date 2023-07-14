4 NASCAR drivers who are currently underrated

When we think of NASCAR, the usual names that often come to mind are Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, and a few others. While these drivers remain in the spotlight perenially, there are many drivers on the grid who don't get the recognition they deserve.

The current NASCAR grid consists of a great mix of veteran and young talented drivers. Every weekend, the front-runners and race winners get all the attention, while a few drivers put in equally commendable efforts but are limited by the machinery beneath them.

It is crucial to give credit to the underrated drivers who also contribute tremendously to the growth of NASCAR. Beyond the spotlight and the glitz of the top-tier drivers, let us unearth the drivers who have consistently put in solid efforts throughout the season.

#4 Corey LaJoie

Spire Motorsports driver Corey LaJoie

Corey LaJoie is the definitive underrated driver whose performances often go under the radar. Having never driven top-tier machinery in NASCAR's highest category, LaJoie constantly remains on the sidelines.

The 31-year-old has outdriven his car this season, showing flashes of brilliance in his #7 Spire Motorsports Chevy. He has one top 5 and top 10 result, while most of his race results hover around the top 15 mark. He currently occupies 24th place in the drivers' standings, 70 points adrift of the cut-off position.

LaJoie did earn his start in the elite #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, but the results of the outing don't justify his talents. Until he gets a fast car, the Charlotte native will continue stacking pennies.

#3 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr,

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is another solid driver whose performances went unnoticed throughout his career. Stenhouse Jr. stunned the world by winning the Daytona 500 this season.

Ever since his claim-to-fame result, the JTG Daugherty Racing driver has put in solid performances every week, which have gone under the radar.

After the first race of the season, Stenhouse Jr. has racked up one top 5 and four top 10 finishes. He has finished inside the top 15 on seven other occasions, solidifying his playoff position. He is 14th in the standings, 183 points adrift of the points leader.

#2 Michael McDowell

NASCAR Cup Series driver Michael McDowell

Michael McDowell's NASCAR Cup Series career was off to a shaky start, as he jumped teams until finding stability with Front Row Motorsports. Earning full-time entry with the team, he has rewarded the team with results that have exceeded expectations.

The 2021 Daytona 500 winner has put in solid performances this season, with four top 10 and one top 5 finish under his belt. He is also emerging as a consistent road course driver with a 12th-place finish in COTA, followed by a top 10 finish in Sonoma and Chicago street race.

Midway through the season, Michael McDowell is in the playoff bubble occupying the hotly contested 16th position.

#1 Chris Buescher

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chris Buescher

Chris Buescher's results often go under the radar as his championship-winning teammate Brad Keselowski takes the spotlight. The 2015 Xfinity Champion champion qualified for the playoffs in his rookie Cup season.

Despite not winning a race this season, Buescher has cemented his playoff spot just two points behind Keselowski in the 11th position. His excellent position in the drivers' standings is backed by three top-five finishes and eight top-10 results.

Lack of frequent race wins stands between Chris Buescher and the spotlight in the NASCAR world, through which he can solidify himself as a top-tier driver.

Poll : 0 votes