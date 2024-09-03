4 NASCAR drivers who shouldn't be in the playoffs based on their overall season performance

NASCAR's regular season concluded after last week's race at Darlington. While some drivers have secured their playoff spots through consistent, high-level performances, the same cannot be said about a few others.

The likes of Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, and Tyler Reddick have consistently delivered strong performances with multiple wins. In contrast, other drivers like Daniel Suárez, Chase Briscoe, and Martin Truex Jr. have struggled for consistency and may face difficulties advancing through the playoff rounds

Here are four drivers who might struggle to go far in the playoffs based on their overall performances this season:

#3 Daniel Suárez

Daniel Suárez at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Image via Imagn)

Daniel Suárez, ranked 11th with 6 playoff points, owes his playoff spot primarily to a surprising victory at Atlanta. Without that unexpected win, Suárez’s overall performance throughout the season would not have been sufficient to secure a postseason berth.

The Trackhouse Racing driver has only managed one other top-five finish all year. The team has not shown enough competitiveness to be a serious contender in the NASCAR playoffs.

#2 Chase Briscoe

Chase Briscoe after winning Cook Out Southern 500 (Image via Imagn)

Briscoe won the final race of the regular NASCAR Cup season last Sunday but has struggled throughout the year. He has recorded several low finishes, including a 31st place at Michigan and a 34th at Sonoma. The No. 14 Ford Mustang driver, ranked 13th with 5 playoff points, has only one win this season, which came in the Southern 500 at Darlington.

Briscoe’s team, Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), has also been experiencing a decline. The team is scheduled to shut down at the end of the 2024 season but will continue to compete in the Xfinity Series.

2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion- Martin Truex Jr.

Martin Truex Jr. at Richmond (Image via Imagn)

Joe Gibbs Racing driver and the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion, Martin Truex Jr., had several close calls this year but was not able to earn a victory. His overall performance has been underwhelming.

The 44-year-old, who is planning to retire after this season, is ranked 16th with 4 playoff points and no wins. Heading into the regular-season finale, Truex finished 24th or worse in six of the last seven races in his No. 19 Toyota Camry XSE. The poor stretch of performances dropped him from fourth to ninth in the points standings.

Alex Bowman

Alex Bowman at Richmond Raceway (Image via Imagn)

Alex Bowman is ranked 12th in the standings with only 5 playoff points to his credit. The No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports driver did manage to win a race at the Grant Park 165 in Chicago and earned a few top finishes, including a 2nd place result at the Daytona 500. However, his overall performance has been underwhelming.

The 31-year-old is ranked 25th in the series for laps led with only 14 laps all season. To put that into perspective, several drivers like Corey LaJoie, John Hunter Nemechek, and Justin Haley, who did not make the playoffs, have all led more laps.

Consistently running up front and leading laps is crucial for success in the playoffs, and so Bowman’s chances of making it to the final four are extremely low.

