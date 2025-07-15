4 NASCAR drivers quickest to reach four Cup wins in the modern era ft. Shane van Gisbergen

NASCAR Cup Series driver Shane van Gisbergen has continued his dominance on the road courses this year. The Trackhouse Racing driver took his third victory of the season after his splendid performance at the Sonoma Raceway last weekend. The driver has remained unbeatable this year at the road courses. He won his first race of the season in the Cup Series at Mexico, followed by Chicago, and now Sonoma.

With this win, Shane van Gisbergen has four NASCAR Cup Series wins. He won his first race in his Cup Series debut at the Chicago Street Course in 2023. This made him the first driver to win a debut race in 50 years.

On that note, let us look at four drivers who were the quickest to reach four NASCAR Cup Series wins in the modern era.

#4 Jimmie Johnson

NASCAR veteran driver Jimmie Johnson won 83 races during his Cup Series career. He won four of them in 51 races, making him the fourth fastest driver to achieve this feat in the modern era of the sport. Johnson won this race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in May 2003.

The NASCAR legend retired from full-time racing in 2020, having won seven Cup Series championships during his career. Johnson now participates part-time for Legacy Motor Club, a team that he co-owns.

#3 Carl Edwards

NASCAR Hall of Famer Carl Edwards had a career spanning over 13 years in the Cup Series. During this time, Edwards achieved 28 Cup victories, including the Coca-Cola 600 and the Southern 500.

It took the driver 47 races to reach the first four victories of his career, which makes him the joint-second fastest to achieve this feat. He accomplished this victory at the Dickies 500 race held at the Texas Motor Speedway back in November 2005.

The veteran driver announced his retirement from the sport in 2017 after a disappointing 2016 season. He now works as a NASCAR analyst for Amazon Prime Video.

#2 Tony Stewart

Former NASCAR driver and team owner Tony Stewart had a Cup Series career spanning over 18 years. During this time, Stewart achieved 49 Cup Series victories and won the Cup championship four times. He achieved his first four victories in the Cup Series in just 47 races, making him the joint-second fastest driver, along with Carl Edwards, to achieve this. The driver at the Dover Motor Speedway back in June 2000.

Stewart sold his Cup Series charter for Stewart-Haas Racing back in 2024. He now competes in the NHRA Series drag racing.

#1 Shane van Gisbergen

The newest entrant to this list is Shane Van Gisbergen. He is the fastest driver to clinch four victories in the NASCAR Cup Series in the modern era in just 34 races. Gisbergen has all his victories at road courses on the NASCAR calendar, with three of them coming in this season. He achieved this with his win in the Toyota Save Mart 350 race this weekend at Sonoma.

Shane van Gisbergen is ranked 26th in the Cup Series and will be back in action for the next race at Dover next weekend.

