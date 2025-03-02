4 NASCAR Xfinity drivers with multiple wins at 18 years ft. Connor Zilisch

Connor Zilisch made headlines in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with his impressive victory in the 2025 Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday. The 18-year-old driver became only the fourth driver in series history to secure multiple wins before turning 19. This shows how young drivers are making big impacts early in their careers.

Driving the No. 17 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, William Byron finished second, 1.639 seconds behind Zilisch. Sam Meyer came third while Austin Hill, the winner at Atlanta, finished fourth after briefly leading before Zilisch took over.

Connor Zilisch doesn't celebrate his 19th birthday until July 22, but the way he recovered from a pit road penalty and fought through the field to victory showed resilience beyond his years. Zilisch's performance at COTA also demonstrated his composure under pressure and marks his reputation as a rising star in the NASCAR community.

But who else has managed to win multiple Xfinity races at just 18 years old?

#1 Connor Zilisch

Connor Zilisch at the Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn

Driving the No. 88 Chevrolet full-time for JR Motorsports, Connor Zilisch's NASCAR journey has been spectacular so far. At 18, he has already secured two Xfinity Series victories, proving he belongs among the sport’s best young talents.

His first victory came in his Xfinity Series debut at Watkins Glen. He is adaptable across different types of racing, from sports cars to stock cars. He competed part-time for Spire Motorsports in the Craftsman Truck Series 2024 as well. Zilisch has also raced in the ARCA Menards Series East with Pinnacle Racing Group.

#2 Joey Logano

Joey Logano for NASCAR Cup Championship in Media Day 4- Source: Imagn

Joey Logano entered NASCAR in 2008 with huge expectations. At just 18, he secured two Xfinity Series wins, earning the nickname "Sliced Bread". His early success helped push him to a full-time Cup Series ride in 2009, where he has since won championships in 2018, 2022 and 2024. Now racing the No. 22 Ford of Team Penske, Logano has 30 Xfinity Series race wins between 2008 and 2024.

#3 Ty Gibbs

Tyler Gibbes at Daytona 500 - Media Day - Source: Getty

Ty Gibbs made an immediate impact in NASCAR, winning his first-ever Xfinity Series start in 2021 at Daytona RC. He went on to collect three wins at 18, matching Chase Elliott’s record. Gibbs quickly proved he was more than just the grandson of legendary team owner Joe Gibbs.

Gibbs won the Xfinity Series in his first year as a full-time driver for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2022. His dominance in Xfinity led to a rapid promotion to the Cup Series in that same year, where he replaced injured Kurt Busch in the latter part of the season for 23XI Racing.

#4 Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott donning the Number 9 at Daytona 500-Media Day - Source: Imagn

Chase Elliott burst onto the NASCAR scene with three Xfinity wins at 18, setting himself up for a legendary career. He became the youngest Xfinity Series champion in 2014 at 18 years of age with JR Motorsports. He seamlessly moved to the Cup Series, where he won a championship in 2020 with Hendrick Motorsports and has become one of the sport’s most popular drivers.

Connor Zilisch is set to follow in these footsteps as he debuts in the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. Despite qualifying with the best lap time of 1:38.93 to secure P14 on the grid, Connor Zilisch will be looking forward to the race, having already won on the same circuit.

