4 oldest drivers at the 2025 NASCAR Busch Light Clash feat. Denny Hamlin

The Bowman Gray Stadium, located in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, is a historic venue in the world of NASCAR and motorsports, often referred to as "The Madhouse" due to its tight quarter-mile layout and intense racing atmosphere. Opened in 1937 as a public works project during the Great Depression, it initially hosted college football games before transitioning to auto racing in 1939. The first NASCAR-sanctioned event took place on May 18, 1949, marking the stadium's entry into the NASCAR family. From 1958 to 1971, Bowman Gray hosted 29 races in the Cup Series.

After a long absence from the Cup Series, Bowman Gray Stadium is set to host the 2025 Cook Out Clash on February 2, reviving its legacy within NASCAR.

Here are the four oldest drivers competing in the race who will be hoping to add to their legacy, including Joe Gibbs Racing star Denny Hamlin.

#1. Tim Brown will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Bowman Gray

UNOH Southern Slam 150 - Practice - Source: Getty

Tim Brown is a 53-year-old racing driver who is set to make his debut in the Cup Series at the Busch Light Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. He boasts an impressive record of 101 victories and 12 championships in the modified division at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Trending

The 53-year-old has consistently dominated the Madhouse. He also holds the record for the fastest lap ever recorded at Bowman Gray, clocking in at 12.965 seconds.

#2. Burt Myers

Whelen Southern Modified Tour - Source: Getty

Burt Myers, at 49, is the second oldest driver on this list. He is known to be 12-time Modified Tour Champion, making him one of the most successful drivers in the history of the Madhouse. Myers, in 1999, became the youngest track champion at Bowman Gray and made history.

As he prepares to make his Cup Series debut driving for Team AmeriVet in the 2025 Cook Out Clash, Myers expressed his excitement about competing at his home track. He stated in a press release:

"I’m very excited to be a part of such a monumental event,” said Myers. “Every short-track driver dreams of an opportunity like this. For mine to happen at my home track and to be able to continue my NASCAR family legacy means the world to me."

#3. Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin - Cup Series Championship - Source: Imagn

Denny Hamlin, 44, a prominent driver for Joe Gibbs Racing, is entering his 20th full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Hamlin has a history of success, including winning the previous year's Clash and being a three-time Daytona 500 champion.

For the 2025 season, Denny Hamlin will have National Debt Relief as a primary sponsor for four races, starting with the Cook Out Clash. This partnership aims to raise awareness about financial struggles and support those seeking to manage their debts.

#4. A.J Allmendinger

Xfinity Series Championship - Source: Imagn

Allmendinger has a notable history in NASCAR, having achieved his first Cup Series win at Watkins Glen in 2014. His experience and success on road courses position him as a strong contender in this unique setting at Bowman Gray, especially given his adaptability and skill on short tracks

A.J. Allmendinger will be driving the No. 16 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing at 43-years-old.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback