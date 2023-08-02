4 teams Shane van Gisbergen can consider for a NASCAR drive in 2024

Shane van Gisbergen seems to be the talk of the town in the NASCAR Cup Series as rumors around the V8 Supercars champion fly around the fraternity every day. With the stock car racing silly season already in full swing, the Kiwi driver's presence amongst other full-time Cup Series drivers is something a lot of people are looking forward to.

Gisbergen has not shied away from the praise and the amount of interest he has been showered NASCAR with ever since his win on debut in Chicago. Taking the other full-time drivers for a ride, the rain, and the walls around the street course played to Shane van Gisbergen's strengths.

Gisbergen is expected to return to a Cup Series drive with the Project 91 entry by Trackhouse Racing once again in August at the Indianapolis Road Course. With apparent interest from the fraternity as well as the 34-year-old towards stock car racing, it's only a matter of time before an announcement confirms the New Zealander's presence in the sport in 2024.

Another reason why Shane van Gisbergen might be seen in NASCAR sooner than you might expect is due to his aversion to the newer style of Supercars back in Australia.

With rumors of Shane van Gisbergen's full-time NASCAR Cup Series announcement to be made during the Indianapolis Road Course weekend, here are the probable teams the Kiwi could find himself at.

#4 Richard Childress Racing

The famed team owned and operated by Richard Childress carried 'The Intimidator' Dale Earnhardt to success in his glory days in the sport. While the organization has its hands full with Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch, Dillon's performances have not been the most inspiring, to say the least.

Even if Austin Dillon does not lose his seat on the team because of being related to the boss, Childress could always put up a third entry into the sport.

#3 Joe Gibbs Racing

With the #19 Toyota Camry TRD always under imminent threat of Martin Truex Jr. retiring from the sport, coach Gibbs' racing outfit could provide Shane van Gisbergen with one of the most diverse outlooks into the world of stock car racing.

Also, Denny Hamlin's Actions Detrimental podcast might get even more interesting if the move was to happen.

#2 Kaulig Racing

Justin Haley's announcement to leave Kaulig Racing by the end of the 2023 season means the Xfinity as well as the Cup Series team is also in need of a driver for 2024.

With Gisbergen already proving his talent at least on road courses, this might be the team's ticket to the playoffs, as they call it.

#1 Trackhouse Racing

Justin Marks' racing outfit seems to be the perfect place for Shane van Gisbergen to drive in his debut season. After all, the 34-year-old won his debut race in one of the team's part-time entries.

Van Gisbergen is expected to be back in the #99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Indianapolis Road Course this season as well.