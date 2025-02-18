$4M worth WWE fame AJ Styles honors William Byron with championship belt celebrating Daytona triumph 

Shortly after winning the 2025 Daytona 500, Hendrick Motorsports star William Byron made an appearance at WWE Raw held in his hometown Charlotte, North Carolina on February 17, 2025. Byron arrived at the event in style, pulling up in his No. 24 Axalta Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 featuring Jeff Gordon's red, blue, and yellow flame design.

The Daytona 500 defending champion climbed out of his driver's side window, dressed in a simple blue button-down shirt, white trousers and a black jaket. At the same time, $4 million worth, 2-time WWE Champion AJ Styles (as per Celebrity Net Worth) appeared from the passenger seat.

AJ Styles then went on to honor William Byron with a custom WWE Championship title belt. In a video posted by Hendrick Motorsports on Instagram, Byron commented on the championship belt having "bling" to which AJ Styles said:

"That's you my man, you really are the champ bro"

Additionally, Hendrick Motorsports shared a carousel of photos wherein Byron is posing with the championship title belt on his shoulder and championship rings. They captioned the post:

"Rings? ✅ Belt? ✅ @williambyron takes on @wwe in style."

"It was like the perfect scenario": William Byron revisits final lap leading to Daytona 500 win

Taking advantage of a crash that occurred in the final lap of the Daytona 500 involving Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, Cole Cluster, and Austin Cindric, William Byron moved outside the top five and took the lead entering the lap's last leg. While Byron credited "some good fortune", the racer said that he trusted his instincts on the last lap, adding:

"I felt like they were getting squirrelly on the bottom, and I was honestly going to go third (top) lane regardless because I was probably sixth coming down the back." (as per NASCAR)

Additionally, in an interview with NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass after re-watching the final lap, William Byron put forth a better perspective on his Daytona 500 win. Talking about what he saw in his in-car camera, Byron said:

"It was pretty awesome. I mean obviously I made the move to go to the third lane and just expecting to get a run off of (turn) four. Then, to see the crash and be right up against the wall and get through, it was good timing for sure. But the way like it all played out, I was in the gas, kind of going forward with momentum and that really propelled me past it." (0:15 onwards)

The 27-year-old speedster also commented on an alternate outcome of the race had he checked up on Tyler Reddick, who acquired second place in this year's Daytona 500. Byron said:

"Honestly, if I think I checked up, I think Reddick would have got to me and probably passed me. So the fact that we had forward momentum going, it was like the perfect scenario, we're almost clearing the wreck as it was happening, that was pretty awesome." (0:38nonwards)

With his recent Daytona triumph, William Byron became the youngest driver to win multiple Daytona 500s, breaking the record previously held by Jeff Gordon. Coincidentally, Jeff Gordon is the vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, who Byron races for.

