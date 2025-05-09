5 achievements by Shane van Gisbergen in stock car as NASCAR nation celebrates his birthday

Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen turned 36 on Friday, May 9, in the midst of his rookie campaign in the NASCAR Cup Series. The Kiwi driver has gained popularity in the United States as a road-course ringer, thanks to his performances in the Australian Supercars Championship.

Born in Auckland, New Zealand, Van Gisbergen began his racing journey with ATVs in his childhood, and, like his American counterparts, competed in Quarter Midgets on ovals.

After winning the Formula Ford championship in 2006, he finished second in the Toyota Racing Series, a training ground for Future F1 stars, with past champions including Lando Norris and Liam Lawson.

Van Gisbergen made his Supercars debut with Team Kiwi Racing in 2007 and moved to championship-winning outfit, Triple Eight Race Engineering in 2016. He secured dominant championships in his later years with the team before transitioning to American stock car racing.

Let's take a look at the Trackhouse Racing driver's achievements in stock cars.

Top five Shane van Gisbergen's achievements in stock car racing

#5 Bathurst Triple Crown

Mount Panorama Circuit, near Bathurst, NSW, is one of the most iconic circuits across motorsports.

Shane van Gisbergen is one of two drivers to have completed the Bathurst Triple Crown, winning the three major events at the track. In 2021, he became the second driver, after Paul Morris, to win the Bathurst 1000, Bathurst 6 Hour and Bathurst 12 Hour.

#4 Debut NASCAR Cup Series winner

2023 Chicago Street Race (Source: Getty)

Shane van Gisbergen stunned the motorsports world with his victory on debut in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Although he was the most experienced street course racer on the grid in the 2023 Chicago race, he navigated through the chaos on a wet track and made a late-race charge to become the first debut Cup winner in 60 years.

#3 Three-time Bathurst 1000 winner

2023 Bathurst Race winners (Source: Getty)

The Bathurst 1000 is the premier race in the Supercars Championship, akin to what the Daytona 500 is to NASCAR.

Shane van Gisbergen has won the grueling endurance race three times — twice with Garth Tander (2020, 2022) - and once with Richie Stanaway in his final season (2023), before moving to America.

#2 Top-4 all-time Supercars wins

Shane van Gisbergen is fourth on the list of all-time Supercars race winners, with 80 wins and 176 podiums.

He holds the record for the most wins in a season, recording 22 victories during his dominant 2022 campaign. Safe to say, the Kiwi driver will be on the 'Mount Rushmore' of the Supercars Series.

#1 Three-time Supercars champion

Moving to Triple Eight Race Engineering, also known as Red Bull Ampol Racing, in 2016, Shane van Gisbergen clinched his maiden championship with the team. After two runner-up finishes, he secured back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022 and finished second in the standings in his final year.

The Kiwi driver was ranked by the series as the third-best Supercars driver of the 21st century, with star IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin edging him out for second place.

