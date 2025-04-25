5 active NASCAR Cup drivers with longest winless streak heading into 2025 Talladega race ft. Kyle Busch

The NASCAR Cup Series is heading into its 10th race after its break for Easter Sunday last weekend. Talladega Superspeedway has hosted the fifth Crown Jewel, the spring Cup race, since the 1970s. 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick is the defending winner of the 188-lap event. However, there are some drivers who haven’t seen victory lane in quite a while.
Here are five NASCAR Cup Series drivers with the longest winless streak, in descending order, ahead of the Jack Link's 500 on April 27.
#5 Kyle Busch - 66 races
Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch famously broke his 19-year streak of winning at least one race each season in 2024. His last win came in 66 races back, at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, on June 4, 2023.
This season, Busch has managed one top-five and three top-10 finishes. He will head to Talladega having won two races at the 2.66-mile track, with his latest win coming in 2023.
#4 Erik Jones - 88 races
Erik Jones has not won a Cup race since September 2022. Two of the Legacy Motor Club driver's three wins in the series have come at Darlington Raceway. Jones has also not landed in the top 10 so far this year with his best finish being 12th place at the season opening Daytona 500.
He finished in the top five at last year's fall race at Talladega and has three other sixth-place finishes in his last six races at the tri-oval superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama.
#3 Bubba Wallace - 88 races
Bubba Wallace’s last Cup points race win also came in September 2022. Wallace won one of the Duel races of the 2025 Daytona 500 but his last Cup points race win was the 2022 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.
The 23XI Racing driver has two back-to-back third-place finishes this season at Homestead and Martinsville and will head to Talladega with one previous win in the fall of 2021.
#2 Cole Custer – 106 races
Cole Custer's first and last Cup win came in July 2020 at Kentucky Speedway. The 27-year-old moved full-time to the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2023 but came back with the new Haas Factory Team this season. He has not cracked a finish better than 21st so far and is ranked 35th in the Cup points standings.
#1 Justin Haley – 150 races
Spire Motorsports' No. 7 Chevy driver Justin Haley has the longest active winless streak in the Cup Series. His only win came way back during his debut year at Daytona International Speedway, in July 2019.
Haley has two top-10 finishes in his last four starts at Talladega. He has one top-10 finish this season at Homestead-Miami Speedway and stands in 23rd spot in the NASCAR Cup points standings.
