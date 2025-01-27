5 active NASCAR drivers with a history of domination at Bowman Gray Stadium 

The Bowman Gray Stadium, originally a football stadium, was built in 1937. The founders of NASCAR were searching for a venue to host their stock racing event and the Bowman Stadium emerged as a spot for it. Bill France Sr. and Alvin Hawkins hosted the first NASCAR event in 1949. Since then this track has been used to host multiple NASCAR-related events: NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Grand American Dash Series. It has now become one of the most iconic NASCAR venues to race at. In 2025 the Busch Clash is going to be held at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Here are a few racers in history who have performed brilliantly at the track and dominated the event:

#1 Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin secured his first win at the Bowman Stadium in 2006, competing in the Cook Out clash. Hamlin repeated his heroics in 2014 and 2016 in his #11 car. He is the defending champion as he also won the previous edition of the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium.

#2 William Byron

William has a well-recorded history of competing at the Bowman Gray Stadium. He participated in the K&N Pro Series East race in 2015. He was racing for Hendricks Motorsports. He registered a championship and four wins. William has also won the "Sunoco Rookie of the Year" award. He will again be competing at the stadium in 2025 for the Cup series.

#3 Ryan Preece

Ryan is deemed an expert racer for short-field tracks. The construction of the Bowman Gray stadium's oval track gives Ryan an edge over the other racers. This can be seen in his achievements. He has won the Southern Slam 150, this was his second win that he secured in this stadium. His first win was in 2013 during the Kevin Powell 199 event.

#4 Tim Brown

Tim has secured 12-time championship wins at the Bowman Stadium. Apart from being a star racer, he has also worked as a suspension and drivetrain specialist. Brown is more familiar with the Bowman Gray Stadium than most of his adversaries, who will be competing with him this time around at the iconic venue.

#5 Burt Myers

Burt is set to race in the Bowman Gray Stadium in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Clash with the No 50 Citrusafe Chevrolet for his team, AmeriVet. He has accumulated 11 championships at the stadium. He has 97 wins in modified competitions on the track as well. Burt is a generational racer, he has a glorious history at the venue as his father and grandfather also raced at the Stadium. Burt is expanding his legacy through his ongoing success and impact at the venue.

