5 best NASCAR paint schemes for the 2025 All-Star race unveiled so far

NASCAR arrives at the North Wilkesboro Speedway for the All-Star race scheduled for this weekend. The race is a non-championship race consisting of 250 laps in which the winner takes home a $1 million prize.

It features a unique criterion for qualifying for the event. The race winners from this current season, last season, and past All-Star race winners become eligible for the race, along with the top two finishers from the All-Star Open and the Fan Vote winner.

The All-Star race of last year was won by the Team Penske driver, Joey Logano, who dominated for almost the entire race, leading 199 out of the 200 laps.

As we gear up for the weekend, various teams have introduced their special liveries for the weekend. Here are five of the best paint schemes for the NASCAR All-Star race unveiled so far.

#5. Harrison Burton's No. 51 Morton Buildings Ford

The No. 51 Ford for Harrison Burton delivers a clean, yet funky look with bronze alloys completing the look of the car. The livery is themed around Morton Buildings' construction company. The color palette includes a subtle combination of Black and White with Red inserts.

The driver is currently ranked 10th in the NASCAR Xfinity series and will make a comeback to the NASCAR Cup Series in the All-Star race over the weekend, racing for Rick Ware Racing.

#4. Ryan Preece's No. 60 Boston Common Golf Ford

Ryan Preece will be taking the No. 60 car out for the race with a special green golf-based livery. The livery is designed for the famous Boston Common Golf Club. The car features a green frog on the bonnet of the car and a golf flag on the rear bumper.

Preece is currently ranked 16th in the NASCAR Cup Series this season with 251 points to his name. The 34-year-old driver races for the RFK Racing team.

#3. Carson Hocevar's No. 77 Gainbridge/WNBA Chevrolet

The No. 77 car of Carson Hocevar is going to be one of the most eye-catching cars on the grid due to its special livery. The car features a fiery yellow and orange theme with Gainbridge and WNBA in the spotlight. The bonnet of the car includes the US flag up to the roof, with the stars scattered all around the car.

The 22-year-old driver has scored 230 points in the NASCAR Cup Series this season and is currently ranked 20th in the championship. The driver races for Spire Motorsports and recently won his first NASCAR Truck Series race of the season at Kansas.

#2. Ross Chastain's No.1 Busch Light Chevrolet

The No.1 car driven by Ross Chastain's livery for the All-Star race has been decided through fan votes. The car features snow-capped mountains and adventurous scenery, with the central brand as Busch Light. The color schemes include white, orange, and shades of blue.

Chastain finished 18th in the last race at Kansas and is currently ranked 11th in the NASCAR Cup series this season with 300 points scored.

#1. Cole Custer's No. 41 HaasTooling.com Ford

Cole Custer's No. 41 car will feature a special livery at the All-Star race that will gain a lot of attention. The car features red, gray and black as the primary colors on the palette. It features HaasTooling.com as the central brand for the weekend.

The driver racing for the Haas Factory Team is currently ranked 34th in the NASCAR Cup Series this season, with 139 points scored. The 27-year-old finished 25th in the last race at Kansas.

