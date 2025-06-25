5 best NASCAR paint schemes for the 2025 Atlanta race unveiled so far

The NASCAR Cup Series moves from the Pocono Raceway to the Atlanta Motor Speedway for its next adventure in the season calendar. The track consists of a 1.540-mile quad-oval layout known for its high-speed racing, hosting two Cup Series race weekends in a season.

The NASCAR community had an eventful and thrilling experience during the Great American Getaway 400 last weekend. Joe Gibbs Racing team driver clinched the victory after the 160-lap race.

As we gear up for the Quaker State 400 race next weekend at Atlanta, several teams have introduced special liveries. Let us look at five of the best paint schemes for this weekend.

#5. Justin Haley's No. 7 Gainbridge Chevrolet

Justin Haley is all set to drive a special paint scheme for the Quaker State 400 race this weekend at Atlanta. The car features a mix of Black, Yellow, and Blue from the color palette. It consists of Gainridge as the title sponsor for the weekend, and is an eye-catching car.

Haley finished 19th during the race in Pocono and is currently ranked 29th in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings.

#4. Daniel Suarez's No. 99 Quaker State Chevrolet

Daniel Suarez will drive a special car for the Quaker State 400 race during the weekend. The vehicle features the motor oil brand, Quaker State, as its primary sponsor for the race in Atlanta. It has an attractive Green throughout its body with inserts of some other colors flowing through, like Yellow and Red.

Suarez has scored 296 points in the current NASCAR Cup Series season. He finished 15th during the Cup Series race last weekend.

#3. Carson Hocevar's No. 77 Chili's Chevrolet

The young prodigy of NASCAR, Carson Hocevar, will take to the road in Atlanta with an attractive livery on the grid. Hocevar's car will feature White as the primary color and Blue as the secondary color, with inserts of red and green. The driver is sponsored by the restaurant chain, Chili's, as its main sponsor, resulting in red chillies around the car.

Hocevar is ranked 20th in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings for this season. He hopes to deliver a strong result over the weekend in Atlanta.

#2. Ross Chastain's No. 1 Wendy's Chevrolet

Ross Chastain's car for the Cup Series race in Atlanta will catch attention during the weekend. The vehicle features an attractive multi-colored theme around the car, looking like an ice-cream sundae. The driver is sponsored by Wendy's Frosty Swirls and Frosty Fusions as the title sponsor.

Chastain hopes for a strong result at the Atlanta Motor Speedway after finishing 26th in the last race at Pocono.

#1. Chris Buescher's No. 17 Kroger/ Cinnamon Toast Crunch Ford

RFK Racing team driver Chris Buescher will take the field with the most attractive-looking car during the Quaker State 400 race. The car features a mix of colours with a cartoonish theme around the body. The driver is sponsored by Kroger and Cinnamon Toast Crunch for the weekend.

Buescher finished fourth during the last race in Pocono and is ranked 11th in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings for this season.

