5 best NASCAR paint schemes for the 2025 Bristol Cup race unveiled so far

The NASCAR Cup Series is prepared to head to the Bristol Motor Speedway for the 2025 Food City 500. Multiple drivers on the field will be heading to the track with dedicated paint schemes, showcasing their partnership with sponsors.

Ad

The paint scheme in NASCAR is a unique way for drivers to showcase their support from sponsors and display their messages to their fans. It gains massive attraction globally and, at the same time, is also loved by fans because of how creative design teams can get while preparing special one-off liveries.

At every NASCAR race, multiple teams attempt at designing the best, most attractive paint schemes that fetch all the attention during the race. Heading to Bristol Motor Speedway next, drivers are once again prepared to race around in their 3,200 lb machinery painted with unique colors and designs. Here are some of the most eye-catching ones:

Ad

Trending

#5 Corey LaJoie's special Schluter Systems Ford at NASCAR Food City 500

Schluter Systems will kick off their partnership and showcase their backing for Rick Ware Racing and Corey LaJoie at the Bristol Motor Speedway later this week as the #01 Ford will see a special mix of orange and black. The use of bold colors instead of intriguing designs adds a more classic aspect to the car's paint scheme.

Ad

#4 Daniel Suarez's Choice Privileges Chevrolet

The Trackhouse Racing driver will attract quite a few eyes around the circuit in his vibrant tangerine-colored #99 Chevrolet. In partnership with Choice Privileges, the car also features black accents in sharp shapes, which highlight the unique shade of orange, making it an instant eye-catcher. His decals are also highlighted in a similar scheme.

#3 Josh Bilicki's Manscaped Ford

Josh Bilicki is set to enter his first 2025 Cup Series race at Bristol. Racing the #66 for Garage 66, his car will be sponsored by Manscaped and will also raise awareness about testicular cancer. The car is a mix of black and a shade of purple, with the latter covering most of the car's rear and bottom and the black dominating the hood.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2 Bubba Wallace's U.S. Air Force Toyota

The 23XI Racing driver will feature a very special US Air Force livery on his #23 Toyota. While no special designs will be used in the paint scheme, its bold grey color with darker accents around the hood will give it a unique presence on the track. Considering his noteworthy performance this season, it would be a special tribute.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#1 Shane van Gisbergen's Safety Culture Chevrolet

Safety Culture is set to sponsor Shane van Gisbergen's #88 Chevrolet for multiple races this season, beginning at the 2025 NASCAR Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway. He will be piloting a special purple livery with blue and yellow accents around the track. This will be one of the more eye-catching liveries on the track.

Expand Tweet

Notably, the Kiwi recorded a 20th-place finish after starting 36th at Darlington in the previous race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,000 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over two years and is currently pursuing a degree in journalism as well.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician, blogger, and story writer. Know More