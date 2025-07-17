5 best NASCAR paint schemes for the 2025 Dover Cup race unveiled so far

The NASCAR Cup Series moves from a cracking race at the Sonoma Raceway to the Dover Motor Speedway for the next race on the calendar. The one-mile track has hosted NASCAR races annually since its inception in 1969. The track is nicknamed the ' Monster Mile ' and is famous for its high banking and challenging layout that results in an exciting race.

Denny Hamlin took the victory during the Würth 400 race at this venue last time around, with Kyle Larson achieving a runner-up finish. Shane Van Gisbergen won the race last weekend at the Sonoma Raceway, achieving his third victory of the season.

As we look forward to the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 race this weekend in Dover, several teams have announced special liveries for this weekend. Let's look at five of the best paint schemes introduced for the race at Dover International Speedway.

5 best NASCAR paint schemes for the 2025 Dover Cup race

#5 Ross Chastain's No. 1 Moose Fraternity Chevrolet

Ross Chastain is all set to drive a special car for the race on Sunday in Dover. His car features a special livery with Red as the primary colour and Black as the secondary colour. The car has Moose Fraternity as the primary sponsor and also has a moose graphic on its body.

The Trackhouse team racing driver is currently ranked ninth in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings and finished 24th last weekend at Sonoma.

#4 Austin Dillon's No. 3 Breztri Chevrolet

Richard Childress Racing Instagram Story via Instagram

Austin Dillon will drive a car with a special paint scheme for the race at Dover International Speedway. The car features shades of Grey and light Blue with bits of Yellow around the body. The livery includes Breztri as the title sponsor for the car.

Austin Dillon finished 27th at this track last time around and is currently ranked 28th in the NASCAR Cup Series for this season.

#3 Chase Elliott's No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet

Chase Elliott will take a special-looking car for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 race on Sunday. His No. 9 car features Blue as the primary colour and Yellow lining running around the car. It includes NAPA Auto Parts as the title sponsor for the weekend.

The 29-year-old driver currently stands second in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings and secured a third-place finish during the last Cup Series race.

#2 John Hunter Nemechek's No. 42 Hertz Toyota

John Hunter Nemechek's car during the Cup Series race this weekend will attract a lot of eyeballs as it features a special paint scheme with a White and Gold colour combination. It features Hertz as the primary sponsor for the weekend for the No. 42 team.

Nemechek finished 20th last time around at Dover and had a 28th-place finish during the race at Sonoma last weekend.

#1 Noah Gragson's No. 4 MillerTech Ford

Noah Gragson is all set to take the most attractive-looking car for the race at Dover International Speedway over the weekend. The car features shades of Blue and White with lightning visuals around the entire car. Gragson's car has MillerTech as the primary sponsor.

Noah Gragson is currently ranked 33rd in the Cup Series this season and hopes to deliver a strong performance this weekend at Dover.

