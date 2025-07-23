5 best NASCAR paint schemes for the 2025 Indianapolis Cup race unveiled so far

The NASCAR Cup Series moves from Dover to its next destination at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for its next Cup Series race. The 2.5-mile oval track features four identical turns, each connected to a corresponding straightaway. The speedway is popularly referred to as the 'Brickyard', and it is the oldest continuously operating race course in the world.The track has a maximum capacity of holding 400,000 people at once and hosts events of both NASCAR and IndyCar. It has also hosted the Formula One United States Grand Prix. The event is expected to have a power-packed crowd filled with an electrifying atmosphere after Denny Hamlin secured his fourth victory of the season at Dover last weekend.Several teams have introduced special liveries for the Brickyard 400 race. Let us now look at five of the best paint schemes revealed for the 2025 Indianapolis Cup Race.#5. Ty Dillon's No. 10 Sea Best Chevrolet View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTy Dillon is set to take a car with a special paint scheme for the Brickyard 400 race at Indianapolis. The car features a combination of Mustard as the primary colour and Red as the secondary colour. The No. 10 team has Sea Best as its official sponsor for the weekend.Dillon is currently ranked 30th in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings for this season. He will face Ty Gibbs for the final round of the NASCAR In-Season challenge at the Brickyard 400 race with hopes to win the whopping $1 million prize for his team.#4. Chris Buescher's No. 17 Kroger / Diet Cherry Coke Ford View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChris Buescher will drive one of the most attractive-looking cars for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis this weekend. Buescher's car includes shades of Maroon and Red throughout the car, giving it an exciting and beautiful look. The car has Kroger and Diet Cherry Coke as the title sponsors, featuring a diet Cherry Coke can graphic on the car as well.Buescher finished ninth in the last race at Dover and is currently ranked tenth in the Cup Series rankings.#3. Zane Smith's No. 38 Aaron's Rent to Own Ford View this post on Instagram Instagram PostZane Smith will drive a unique-looking car during the Brickyard 400 race this weekend. The car includes Blue as the primary colour and White as the secondary colour with inserts of Green. What catches the eye is the cartoon made on the side of the car, as it has Aaron's Rent to Own as the primary sponsor.Smith is currently ranked 24th in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings for this season, scoring 388 points so far.#2. Josh Bilicki's No. 66 Sherfick Ford View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJosh Bilicki's ride at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend is surely gonna grab a lot of attention as he takes out a car with a special paint scheme. The car features a carbon coloured theme with inserts of Orange all around the car. The No. 66 team has Sherfick as their main sponsor for the weekend.Bilicki finished 34th during the last Cup Series race at Dover and is currently ranked 30th in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings.#1. Ross Chastain's No. 1 Busch Light Lime Chevrolet View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRoss Chastain will drive the most attractive-looking car during the Brickyard 400 race this weekend. The car includes a special Green paint scheme for the weekend with lemons all around the car owing to its theme. The car is primarily sponsored by Busch Light Lime for the weekend.Chastain is currently ranked 12th in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings for this season. He faced a DNF at Dover last weekend and hopes to come back strong for the next race at Indianapolis.