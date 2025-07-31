5 best NASCAR paint schemes for the 2025 Iowa Cup race unveiled so far

When the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Iowa Speedway this weekend, it won't just be the racing that grabs attention; it'll be the paint schemes, too. With playoff stakes high and fan energy peaking, teams and sponsors have unveiled some of the most eye-catching liveries of the season.The 2025 Iowa Corn 350 is still a relatively new fixture on the Cup calendar. Sunday's race will mark only the second running of the event since its debut in 2024. The .875-mile short track in Newton, Iowa, is scheduled to host 350 laps (306.25 miles), with the green flag expected at 3:30 PM ET on August 3.And the stakes are brutal. Thirteen different race winners have already locked themselves into the 2025 postseason. With just four races left in the NASCAR regular season, only three points-based slots remain. Bubba Wallace's double-overtime win at Indianapolis pulled him off the playoff bubble.In that pressure-cooker of a playoff picture, several teams have debuted bold liveries that will turn heads and draw sponsor attention. Here are the five best paint schemes revealed so far for this weekend's Iowa NASCAR Cup race.Five best paint schemes for the 2025 NASCAR Cup race at Iowa#5 – Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Bob's Discount Furniture Toyota (Joe Gibbs Racing)Joe Gibbs Racing's partnership with Bob's Discount Furniture will debut in a standout teal-blue and orange livery for Denny Hamlin's No. 11 Toyota. The scheme is clean with a blue-green base, orange numbers, and a large white-accented &quot;Bob's&quot; sign across the hood and doors.On track, Denny's coming in hot. After taking a backup car to third at the Brickyard, he's again proving why he's among the most experienced and adaptive drivers in the field. He only has one prior start at Iowa across any national series, but with four wins already this season, the Bob's paint scheme might find victory lane on Sunday.#4 – Joey Gase, No. 66 King of the Hill Ford (Garage 66/MBM Motorsports)Joey Gase is going full throwback and full Hollywood at the NASCAR Cup race at Iowa. The Garage 66 entry he'll run this Sunday will pay homage to the King of the Hill revival premiering on Hulu. The car is covered in cartoon portraits of Hank, Peggy, and Bobby, with retro color stripes and an opening date - Aug 4.Gase, who co-owns a team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, will be pulling double duty at his home track this weekend. This will be his first Cup start of the year. Garage 66 and MBM have quietly entered eight Cup races this year, and this one might finally put them in the camera frame for more than just start-and-park talk.#3 – Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Alltroo Toyota (23XI Racing)The No. 23 Alltroo Toyota is already turning heads for its off-track mission. Alltroo, a cause-driven fundraising platform, aligns neatly with 23XI's brand values. The livery itself is sharp, with a black-and-gold design and a kangaroo icon.Wallace is finally racing with freedom. His Indianapolis win punched his playoff ticket, pulling him out of weeks spent hovering around the cutline. That victory, particularly in double overtime over Kyle Larson, might be one of the most clutch performances of his career. He's also no stranger to Iowa, with strong runs in both Xfinity and Truck Series.#2 – Ty Dillon, No. 10 Sea Best/Hy-Vee Chevrolet (Kaulig Racing)Sea Best has been a Kaulig partner in previous years, but this might be their best execution yet. Dillon's No. 10 Chevy gets an aqua-to-yellow scheme, a decklid full of fresh shrimp, and a clear nod to Hy-Vee as a regional anchor.Dillon had a surprising run at Indy, losing the $1 million in-season challenge to Ty Gibbs by a margin few expected. Despite sitting 32nd in points, he's made four top-fives in six Iowa Xfinity starts, which makes him a legitimate spoiler pick.#1 – Cody Ware, No. 51 Costa Oil Ford (Rick Ware Racing)The best scheme of NASCAR's Iowa weekend comes from Rick Ware Racing. Ware's No. 51 entry, sponsored by Costa Oil, gets a complete blackout scheme - matte black base, sharp gold pinstriping, and a golden helmet logo. It's menacing and sleek, like something out of Gran Turismo.Performance-wise, it's been a brutal NASCAR season. Ware's only highlight is a 13th-place run at Atlanta, and he sits last among full-time drivers in the standings. But this will be his first-ever start at Iowa, and the car itself could be a visual standout even if the race run isn't.