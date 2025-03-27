5 best NASCAR paint schemes for the 2025 Martinsville race unveiled so far

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville Speedway this weekend for the Cook Out 400, a 400-lap battle on the historic half-mile track. Known for tight racing and intense battles, Martinsville has been a staple of the sport since 1948. Qualifying and practice take place Saturday on Amazon Prime Video, with the race set for Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on FS1.

Ross Chastain’s No. 1 Choice Privileges Chevrolet

Ross Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet will carry the Choice Privileges branding at Martinsville, continuing the partnership between Trackhouse Racing and Choice Hotels. The sponsorship comes with exclusive behind-the-scenes experiences, including VIP pit access and garage tours for the NASCAR fans. The paint scheme has a sleek, modern look with Choice Privileges’ signature colors, making it one of the standout designs of the weekend.

Noah Gragson’s No. 4 A&W Root Beer Ford

One of the most surprising sponsorships of the season, A&W Root Beer is making its NASCAR debut with Front Row Motorsports on Noah Gragson’s No. 4 Ford. The car will feature a white base with A&W’s classic brown and orange colors, along with prominent logos on the hood and side panels. Gragson has struggled in the early 2025 season, but a fresh look at Martinsville might bring better results.

Kyle Busch’s No. 8 Lucas Oil Chevrolet

Lucas Oil is continuing its long-standing partnership with Richard Childress Racing, and its latest scheme for Kyle Busch’s No. 8 Chevrolet is a fan favorite. The design highlights Lucas Oil’s traditional blue, red, and white branding, giving the car a bold and aggressive appearance. Busch will race this scheme in three events this season, starting with the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville.

Christopher Bell’s No. 20 DeWalt Outdoors Toyota

Christopher Bell will honor his late mentor, Rick Ferkel, with a tribute paint scheme on his No. 20 DeWalt Outdoors Toyota. The design replicates Ferkel’s famous sprint car look, featuring a silver greenhouse area and a vintage-style font for the number “0” on the side. Bell has consistently delivered strong performances at short tracks, and this nostalgic scheme is a fitting tribute.

Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 BuildSubmarines.com Ford

Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford will feature the BuildSubmarines.com sponsorship as part of the Tribute to Veterans program. This initiative honors military service members by displaying their names on the car. The scheme features a patriotic red, white, and blue design, reinforcing RFK Racing’s commitment to supporting veterans. Keselowski has a solid track record at Martinsville, making this paint scheme even more special.

The 2025 NASCAR Martinsville qualifying results are set, with Burt Myers taking the top spot, followed by Casey Mears, Cody Ware, Carson Hocevar, Riley Herbst, Shane Van Gisbergen, Cole Custer, Todd Gilliland, Ryan Blaney, and Ty Gibbs. The Cook Out 400 airs Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on FS1.

