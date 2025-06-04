5 best NASCAR paint schemes for the 2025 Michigan race unveiled so far

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series moves from Nashville to the Michigan International Speedway for the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday, June 8. The two-mile-long D-shaped oval track in Brooklyn has hosted various NASCAR events throughout its existence.

Michigan has one of the fastest tracks on the NASCAR calendar due to its wide corners, long straightaways, and lack of restrictor plate requirement. The Cup Series has had seven different winners in the last seven races of this season, which makes the race at Michigan an even more interesting experience. The 23XI racing driver, Tyler Reddick, won this race last time around in 2024, finishing ahead of William Byron.

As we gear up for the weekend, several teams have unveiled special liveries for the Michigan race that have the fans buzzing. Let us take a look at the five best paint schemes for the 2025 NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 race.

#5 Noah Gragson's No. 4 Miller Tech Ford

The No. 4 Ford Mustang for Noah Gragson delivers an eye-catching look with a lightning paint job all around the car. The design focuses on Miller Tech Energy as the main sponsor. The color palette includes shades of blue and the use of white colour at the rear of the car.

Gragson is currently ranked 31st in the NASCAR Cup Series standings this season after a disappointing DNF in the last race in Nashville.

#4 Justin Haley's No. 7 Garner Trucking Chevrolet

Justin Haley is all set to take the No. 7 car, which features a special Red and Black paint scheme for the Michigan race. The color scheme is being used to celebrate Garner Trucking's 65th anniversary. This scheme was also used in Nashville and features black as the primary color and red as the secondary, and also inserts of white.

Haley finished 32nd in the last race at Nashville and is currently ranked 29th in the 2025 Cup Series standings with 218 points.

#3 Chris Buescher's No. 17 Kroger / Kraft / Artesano Ford

Chris Buescher driver the No. 17 car for RFK Racing, which will feature one of the most attractive paint schemes on the grid in the upcoming race. The car includes pink as the primary color with visuals of Artesano Bakery Buns and Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich. The car focuses on Heinz's new flavor tour and Bimbo Bakeries USA.

Buescher finished 14th in the Cracker Barrel 400 race and is currently ranked 14th in the NASCAR Cup Series points table.

#2 Bubba Wallace's No. 23 Columbia Toyota

Bubba Wallace is back with the No. 23 car for the weekend, which features an attractive paint scheme that would gain the attention of the audience. The car focuses on Columbia as the main sponsor. The color palette includes a light blue shade, black on the rear, and inserts of pink around the car.

Wallace is currently ranked tenth in the NASCAR Cup Series this season with 343 points to his name. He would look for a strong finish over the weekend after securing a sixth-place finish at Nashville.

#1 Christopher Bell's No. 20 Rheem Toyota for NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400

Christopher Bell will run a special livery at the Michigan International Speedway for the Cup Series. The driver is set to run an attractive yet subtle livery consisting of Black and White colours with inserts of Red. The paint scheme has Rheem Racing as the main sponsor.

Bell is currently ranked third in the NASCAR Cup Series this season after finishing tenth in Nashville. The driver would hope for a better result in Michigan to further strengthen his position in the standings.

