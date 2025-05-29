5 best NASCAR paint schemes for the 2025 Nashville race unveiled so far

NASCAR's triple-header at Nashville Superspeedway is set for this month's last weekend. Several NASCAR Cup teams have unveiled their paint schemes for Sunday's Cracker Barrel 400, at 7 pm ET on Sunday (June 1). Ross Chastain won last week's Coca-Cola 600 and became the first driver since 1969 to win the event after starting last, the Cup Series moves to Tennessee for its 14th race of the season.

Here are the top five paint schemes ahead of the race:

#5 William Byron – No. 24 Raptor High Heat Chevrolet

William Byron's No. 24 Chevrolet will feature Raptor High Heat's signature colors at the 1.333-mile intermediate speedway. After a runner-up finish at Charlotte, the Hendrick Motorsports driver will aim for his second NASCAR Cup win this season at Nashville, where he has two top-10 finishes.

Byron is currently leading the Cup points standings with 499 points and six top-fives.

#4 Ryan Preece – No. 60 Trimble Ford

Ryan Preece's RFK Racing No. 60 Ford Mustang will sport a sleek blue-and-white livery for Trimble, a global technology company for construction, geospatial and agriculture industries. This multi-year agreement marks Trimble's debut as a primary sponsor in NASCAR.

Preece, who has had five top-10 finishes so far this year, is ranked 14th in points standings ahead of the Cracker Barrel 400.

#3 Corey Heim – No. 67 Chief's Toyota

23XI Racing's first development driver Corey Heim will make his second Cup start at the Lebanon, Tennessee speedway with sponsorship from Chief, a Nashville bar owned by country music star Eric Church. The 22-year-old's No. 67 car with black and blue colours will be the fourth entry for the team this weekend at Nashville.

Heim's last start at Kansas Speedway ended in 13th place. The full-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver leads the points standings after four Truck wins this season.

#2 Daniel Suarez – No. 99 Tootsies Orchid Lounge Chevrolet

Trackhouse Racing's No. 99 Chevy will bring back long-time sponsor Tootsies, which debuted on Daniel Suarez’s No. 99 Chevrolet in the 2022 Daytona 500. The purple paint scheme will commemorate the 300th start for Trackhouse this Sunday at Nashville.

Suarez has had a challenging season with three top-10 finishes so far. He is ranked 30th in the points' standings with 210 points.

#1 Shane van Gisbergen – No. 88 Red Bull Chevrolet

Shane van Gisbergen's No. 88 Chevrolet will feature Red Bull's iconic red, blue and yellow colors. Red Bull returned to NASCAR as a primary sponsor for select races this year and debuted at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Van Gisbergen is 33rd in the points standings after only one top-10 finish this year. The Kiwi driver moved to the NASCAR Cup series after completing a full Xfinity season last year with Kaulig Racing.

