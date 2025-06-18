5 best NASCAR paint schemes for the 2025 Pocono race unveiled so far

The NASCAR Cup Series moves from Mexico City to the Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania for the next race in the NASCAR Calendar. The track consists of a 2.5-mile tri-oval layout that has hosted various events since its inception, including IndyCar and IMSA GT Championship races.

The NASCAR community moves from Mexico after an enthralling experience at the Viva Mexico 250 race, won by Trackhouse Racing driver Shane Van Gisbergen, after the 250-lap adventure.

As we gear up for the Great American Getaway 400, several teams have introduced special liveries for their cars for the weekend. Let us look at five of the best paint schemes for the race at Pocono.

#5. Kyle Busch's No. 8 Zone / GetGo Chevrolet

Kyle Busch's No. 8 car's paint scheme for Pocono via RCR racing's Instagram Story

Kyle Busch's No. 8 car for the Richard Childress Racing team will feature a special and attractive paint scheme for the Great American Getaway 400 race. The car has its primary sponsor as Zone/GetGo. It features a mix of colours from the color palette, including shades of green and blue.

Kyle Busch is currently ranked 18th in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings for this season. The driver did not finish the race in Mexico due to an unfortunate incident that damaged his car.

#4. Chris Buescher's No. 17 Nexletol Ford

Chris Buescher is all set to participate in the Cup Series race in Pocono with a special paint scheme. The car features Nexletol as the sponsor. It includes white as the primary colour with inserts of pink and blue. Buescher's car will surely catch a lot of eyes at the track over the weekend.

Chris Buescher is currently positioned 13th in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings for the current season. He has scored a total of 373 points so far.

#3. Josh Berry's No. 21 Eero Ford

Josh Berry's No. 21 car's paint scheme for Pocono via NASCAR.com

Josh Berry is set to take a special eye-catching livery for the next weekend's Cup Series race. The car features Eero as the primary brand. It consists of a gradient colour theme with different shades of blue and brown near the lower rear of the car.

Berry is currently ranked 19th in the NASCAR Cup Series and hopes to make a strong impression in the next race at Pocono.

#2. Todd Gilliland's No. 34 Grillo's Pickles Ford

Todd Gilliland will take the field with an attractive paint scheme for the race at the Pocono Raceway next weekend. The car features a combination of white and green on the colour palette. The central sponsor for the car is Grillo's Pickles.

Todd Gilliland is ranked 26th in the Cup Series currently. He finished in 22nd position during the last race in Mexico City.

#1. Ross Chastain's No. 1 Busch Light Apple Chevrolet

Ross Chastain will take the track with arguably the best paint scheme for the second race this season. Chastain's car will surely attract many eyeballs. The car features a red colour theme with apples all around the vehicle. It consists of Busch Light Apple as the title sponsor.

Ross Chastain currently stands at eighth in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings. The driver finished 16th in the Viva Mexico 250 race.

