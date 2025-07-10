5 best NASCAR paint schemes for the 2025 Sonoma race unveiled so far

The NASCAR Cup Series moves from Chicago to the Sonoma Raceway for the next race of the season, scheduled for July 13. The 2.52-mile track spans an area of roughly 1,600 acres to the north of California. The Sonoma Raceway is the largest motorsports facility in Northern California and is famous for being one of the few road courses on the NASCAR calendar, featuring 10 turns and elevation changes during the lap.

The NASCAR Cup Series presented an enthralling experience during the Grant Park 165 race last weekend in Chicago. Shane Van Gisbergen showed his dominance by winning his second race this season.

As we look forward to the Toyota Save Mart 350 race this weekend in Sonoma, several teams have introduced special liveries for the weekend. Let's look at five of the best paint schemes introduced for the 2025 Sonoma Race so far.

#5. Ross Chastain's No. 1 Kubota Chevrolet

Ross Chastain is all set to take out a car with a special livery for the race in Sonoma. The car includes an attractive design with Kubota as the main sponsor for the team. It includes Orange as the primary colour and Black as the secondary colour, with bits of yellow.

Ross Chastain finished 10th last weekend at Chicago and has scored a total of 490 points this season so far.

#4. Todd Gilliland's No. 34 Love's Travel Stops Ford

Todd Gilliland is all set to take a car with an attractive livery for the Toyota Save Mart 350 race this weekend. The car consists of yellow as the primary colour and hints of Red and Orange running throughout the body. It features Love's Travel Stops as the title sponsor for the No. 34 team.

Gilliland is currently ranked 30th in the NASCAR Cup Series this season and hopes for a good performance in Sonoma this weekend.

#3. Denny Hamlin's No. 11 AMPM Toyota

Denny Hamlin's car for the Toyota Save Mart 350 race via NASCAR.com

Denny Hamlin is all set to drive an attractive-looking car for the next race at the Sonoma Raceway. The paint scheme includes Purple as the primary colour and Black as the secondary colour. The paint scheme gives out an eye-catching appeal with AMPM as the main sponsor.

Hamlin finished fourth in the race in Chicago last weekend and is currently ranked fourth in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings for this season.

#2. Zane Smith's No. 38 Michael Roberts Construction Ford

Zane Smith will surely catch a lot of eyeballs during the race in Sonoma as he is set to take out a special car. The car includes a combination of Black and Red with inserts of Yellow, White, and Grey. Michael Roberts Construction is the main sponsor for the No. 38 team.

Smith is currently ranked 28th in the NASCAR Cup Series and has scored a total of 363 points.

AJ Allmendinger's No. 16 Big Sipz Chevrolet

AJ Allmendinger will take out the best looking car during the race in Sonoma. The car includes a Neon shade paired up with Black making it an attractive looking machine. The car features Big Sipz as the title sponsor for the No. 16 team. It also includes graphics of Big Sipz bottles on the body.

Allmendinger finished sixth last weekend in Chicago and hopes for a strong performance during the race in Sonoma.

