5 best NASCAR paint schemes for the 2025 Texas Cup race unveiled so far

NASCAR reaches the Texas Motor Speedway this weekend for all three national series races. The weekend kicks off with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race on Friday with the SpeedyCash.com 250. The NASCAR Xfinity series takes the spotlight on Saturday with the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 and the mega main event for the weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series, Wurth 400 race, closes out the weekend on Sunday.

On May 4, the Cup Series returns to the Texas Motor Speedway. Hendrick Motorsport's driver, Chase Elliott, won the race at this track last time around. His teammate, Kyle Larson, was the driver who started from Pole with a 190.369 mph lap at the 1.5-mile track.

As we gear up for the weekend, several teams have unveiled special liveries for the weekend that add glamour to the race weekend. Here are five of the best paint schemes for the NASCAR 2025 Texas Cup Race unveiled so far.

#5. Ross Chastain's No. 1 Tootsies Orchid Lounge Chevrolet

The No. 1 Chevy for Ross Chastain delivers a strong, vibrant, and glowy design focused on the Tootsie's Orchid Lounge in Nashville. The color palette includes a jet black base while purple flames surround the car and make the look appealing.

The driver is currently ranked tenth in the Cup Series rankings for this season with 246 points to his name. Chastain has finished once in the top five and five times in the top ten this season.

#4. Austin Dillon's No. 3 Winchester Chevrolet

The No. 3 Chevy of Austin Dillon, would be one of the most interesting-looking cars at the Texas Motor Speedway this weekend due to its Camo-like livery. The car features an army-like scheme as the base, with Winchester as the central brand. The brand is reputed for its rifles and shotguns.

The 35-year-old driver has scored 182 points this season and is ranked 24th in the rankings at the moment. Dillon has finished twice in the top ten so far in the NASCAR season.

#3. Brad Keselowski's No. 6 Consumer Cellular Ford

Brad Keselowski would drive the No. 6 Ford Mustang with the Special Consumer Cellular brand livery at Texas. The team announced the livery with a picture captioned "brad phone car is back". The colour schemes include the vibrant orange and dark blue shades that would look astonishing in the sun.

Keselowski would hope that the new colours turn his luck around at Texas. The driver is currently ranked 32nd in the Cup series this season with 133 points and no top ten finishes so far.

#2. Chase Elliott's No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet

Chase Elliott, would drive the eye-catching No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevy finished in a golden colour tone at the Texas Motor Speedway. The company is famous for its Automotive Replacement parts, accessories, and service items.

Elliott would look to maximise his performance and score the maximum points possible, over the weekend. The driver is currently ranked fourth in this season with 317 points to his name in the first ten races of the NASCAR Cup Series.

#1. Bubba Wallace's No. 23 Mcdonald's Toyota

Bubba Wallace's car at Texas, would make your mouth water with the McDonald's brand theme on the car. The car features McDonald's famous and tasty French Fries on its livery. The livery boasts Red and Black as the base.

The 31-year-old has shown great form in the season and is currently ranked seventh in NASCAR Cup Series season with 296 points to his name. The driver has finished in the top five twice and four times in the top ten.

