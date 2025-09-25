5 best NASCAR paint schemes to watch at the 2025 Kansas playoff Cup race

The NASCAR Cup Series moves from New Hampshire to its next destination at Kansas City for the next Cup playoff race scheduled on the calendar. The Hollywood Casino 400 race will play a crucial role for many drivers as it is the second race of the Round of 12. The 1.5-mile tri-oval circuit is famous for its exciting finishes and close racing.The track features progressive bankings on the turns, creating multiple racing grooves that allow drivers to race closely alongside each other at high speeds. This venue is one of the few places that gets to host two NASCAR Cup Series races in a year. Kyle Larson clinched victory at this track during the Advent Health 400 race earlier this year.Several teams have introduced special liveries for the weekend. Let us now look at the five best NASCAR paint schemes to watch at the 2025 Kansas playoff Cup race.#5. Zane Smith's No. 38 Speedy Cash FordZane Smith's Kansas Paint Scheme via InstagramZane Smith is all set to take a special-looking ride for this weekend's Cup race at the Kansas Speedway. Smith's car will feature an attractive livery with a colour combination of Green and Black, with inserts of Red around the body. The No. 38 team has Speedy Cash as the primary sponsor for the weekend.Zane Smith failed to qualify for the NASCAR Cup playoffs this year and is currently ranked 27th in the Cup Series.#4. Todd Gilliland's No. 34 Dean's Dip FordTodd Gilliland's Kansas Paint Scheme via InstagramTodd Gilliland will drive a car with a special livery during the Hollywood Casino 400 race this weekend in Kansas City. His car features a good-looking paint scheme with White and different shades of Green all around the body. The No. 34 team is sponsored by Dean's Dip for this weekend's race.Gilliland finished 19th during the last Cup race in New Hampshire and is currently ranked 31st in the NASCAR Cup Series.#3. Ty Dillon's No. 10 DraftKings ChevroletTy Dillon's Kansas Paint Scheme via InstagramTy Dillon will take the field in a special car for this weekend's race at the Kansas Speedway. His car will feature an attractive paint scheme with Black as the primary colour, Orange as the secondary colour, and Green as the tertiary colour. The No. 10 team has DraftKings as the main sponsor for the weekend.Ty Dillon finished 29th in the last Cup race at New Hampshire and is currently ranked 32nd in the NASCAR Cup Series.#2. Cole Custer's No. 41 Andy's FordCole Custer's Kansas Paint Scheme via InstagramCole Custer will drive one of the most attractive-looking cars on the grid during this weekend's Cup playoff race at Kansas City. His car features a paint scheme with multiple shades of Blue, Red, Yellow, and White, with a graphic of an ice cream on the side of the car. The No. 41 team has Andy's as its main sponsor for the weekend.Custer is currently ranked 33rd in the NASCAR Cup Series, scoring 380 points so far.#1. William Byron's No. 24 Cincinnati Chevrolet View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWilliam Byron will drive the most attractive-looking car on the grid during the Hollywood Casino 400 race this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. Byron's car will feature a special livery designed based on the flag of the United States, including Blue, Red, and White colours, along with stars on the front of the vehicle.William Byron currently stands second in the NASCAR Cup Series and finished third during the last Cup race at New Hampshire.