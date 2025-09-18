5 best NASCAR paint schemes to watch at the 2025 New Hampshire playoff Cup race

The NASCAR Cup Series moves from Bristol Motor Speedway to its next destination at New Hampshire for the next playoff race on the calendar. The USA Today 301 race will be the first race of the Round of 12, starting this weekend. The 1.058-mile circuit is famous for its ability to deliver close and intense racing.Additionally, the winning drivers are presented with a unique trophy, a 20-pound lobster, symbolising New England's culinary heritage. Before NASCAR, this venue hosted the Loudon Classic, which is the longest-running motorcycle race in North America. Christopher Bell clinched victory last time around at this track.Several teams have introduced special liveries for the weekend. Let us now look at the five best paint schemes to watch at the 2025 New Hampshire playoff Cup race.#5. Ross Chastain's No. 1 Kubota Chevrolet View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRoss Chastain will take the guard in a special-looking car for the race in New Hampshire this weekend. His car will feature a paint scheme with Orange as the primary colour and Black as the Secondary colour with inserts of White at some places. The No. 1 team has Kubota as its main sponsor for the weekend.Chastain finished 19th during the last race in Bristol and is currently ranked 11th in the NASCAR Cup Series.#4. Ty Dillon's No. 10 Sea Best Chevrolet View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTy Dillon will drive a special-looking car for the USA Today 301 race this weekend at New Hampshire. Dillon's car includes Blue as the Primary colour and Orange as the Secondary colour with a graphic of a bowl of seafood on the side. The team has Sea Best as its title sponsor for the weekend.Ty Dillon failed to qualify for the NASCAR Cup playoffs and is currently ranked 32nd in the Cup Series.#3. Brad Keselowski's No. 6 BuildSubmarines.com Ford View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrad Keselowski will drive a car which includes a unique livery during the NASCAR Cup Series race in New Hampshire this weekend. The No. 6 car features a paint scheme which includes colours from the flag of the United States, with Royal Blue as the Primary colour, Red as the Secondary colour and White as the Tertiary colour. Keselowski's team has Build Submarines as its main sponsor.Keselowski failed to qualify for the NASCAR playoffs for this season and is currently ranked 20th in the Cup Series.#2. Todd Gilliland's No. 34 Grillo's Pickles Ford View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTodd Gilliland will drive one of the most attractive cars during the USA Today 301 race this weekend. His car features a unique paint scheme with Green pickles all around the body of the car, with a White background. The No. 34 team has Grillo's Pickles as its title sponsor for the weekend in New Hampshire.Gilliland finished 24th during the race at Bristol Motor Speedway and is currently ranked 31st in the NASCAR Cup Series.#1. Austin Dillon's No. 3 Toys for Tots Chevrolet View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAustin Dillon will drive the most attractive-looking car for the playoff race at New Hampshire this weekend. His car features White and Blue as the two main colours, with graphics of a Teddy Bear and stars all around the body. The No. 3 team will drive for a special cause this weekend with Toys for Tots as its main partner.Austin Dillon failed to qualify for the Round of 12 in the playoffs and is currently ranked 14th in the NASCAR Cup Series.