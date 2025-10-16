5 best NASCAR paint schemes to watch at the 2025 Talladega playoff Cup race

By Palak Gupta
Published Oct 16, 2025 19:30 GMT
NASCAR: Go Bowling at The Glen - Source: Imagn
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47) leads NASCAR drivers at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on Aug 10, 2025. Image: Imagn

The third-to-last race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series, the YellaWood 500, is set for this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. Following the Round of 8 opener at Las Vegas, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, and Christopher Bell lead the standings as the field races for a Championship 4 spot.

The superspeedway's high banks and pack racing make it the most chaotic test left on the playoff calendar. It might be a make-or-break opportunity for drivers below the cutline, including Chase Elliott, who has the second-best average finish at the track after teammate William Byron.

The 2.66-mile oval will return to the playoff stage on October 19, 2025. Here are five of the best NASCAR Cup Series paint schemes to look out for this Sunday at Talladega.

Trending

#5 No. 77 Modo Casino Chevrolet

Carson Hocevar and his No. 77 Modo Casino Chevrolet will head to Talladega with an average finish of 18 and a standout paint scheme from his Spire Motorsports teammates with its neon pink and black color scheme.

Hocevar has one top-10 finish in four career starts at Talladega.

#4 No. 17 Kroger/Thomas' High Protein Bagels Ford

Chris Buescher's No. 17 Ford will put forward a partnership with Kroger and Thomas' High Protein Bagels this weekend. RFK Racing shared the paint scheme on Instagram with the caption:

"THIS IS TALLABAGEL 🥯 Chris Buescher is bringing the power of Thomas' High Protein Bagels to the high banks of Dega."
Buescher has an average finish of 23 at the superspeedway, accompanied by one top 10 and one top-five finish.

#3 No. 1 Busch Light Hunting Chevrolet

Ross Chastain was eliminated from the Round of 12 and will head to Talladega with a fresh look. The Trackhouse Racing No. 1 Chevrolet will sport a Busch Light Hunting-themed paint scheme with camouflage patterns.

Chastain has one win, which came in the spring of 2022, and another top-5 finish at Talladega in seven career starts.

#2. No. 42 Pye Barker Fire & Safety Toyota

John Hunter Nemechek will sport the white, pink, and blue colors of his long-time sponsor and fire protection service, Pye Barker Fire & Safety, yet again at Talladega. The Legacy Motor Club driver has two top-10 finishes at the track in 5 starts.

Nemechek has one of the worst average finishes (31) among NASCAR Cup drivers at Talladega.

#1 No. 47 Jack Links Non-Vegan Chevrolet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will drive the No. 47 Jack Links Non-Vegan Chevrolet at Talladega. The paint scheme features a bold meat print with pink and white colors. This "Later, Vegan!' might be one of the most anticipated schemes of the weekend.

Stenhouse Jr. will head to the superspeedway as the defending race winner of the 2024 playoff race. The four-time NASCAR Cup race winner beat Brad Keselowski last season by .006 seconds.

The 2025 YellaWood 500 will start at 2 pm ET on Sunday, October 19.

About the author
Palak Gupta

Palak Gupta

Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.

To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.

Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.

While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time.

