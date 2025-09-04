5 best NASCAR paint schemes to watch in the 2025 World Wide Technology Raceway Cup race

The NASCAR Cup Series moves from the Darlington Raceway to its next destination at the World Wide Technology Raceway for the second Cup playoff race scheduled on the calendar. The 1.25-mile oval raceway is famous for its competitive and exciting racing featuring varying banked turns.The venue hosts major racing events, including the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series, IndyCar, and the NHRA drag racing. The Enjoy Illinois 300 race is expected to deliver an enthralling experience and is a crucial race for the 16 playoff drivers in their journey forward for this season. Chase Briscoe won the first playoff race of this season, marking his spot in the round of 12.Several teams have introduced special liveries for the weekend. Let us now look at the five best NASCAR paint schemes to watch in the 2025 World Wide Technology Raceway Cup race.#5. Joey Logano's No. 22 Hunt Brothers Pizza FordJoey Logano will take the field in a special car during the Enjoy Illinois 300 race this weekend. Logano's car features shades of Green throughout the body, with some red inserts. The No. 22 team has Hunt Brothers Pizza as the main sponsor for this weekend.Joey Logano finished 20th during the last Cup race at the Darlington Speedway and is currently ranked 13th in the NASCAR Cup Series.#4. Cole Custer's No. 41 Haas / Andy's Ford View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCole Custer is all set to drive an attractive-looking car for this weekend's Cup race at Illinois. His car features a unique combination of Blue and Red colours with inserts of Yellow all around the body. The vehicle also features an Ice cream graphic on the side of the body. The No. 41 team is sponsored by Andy's Frozen Custard for the weekend.Custer could not qualify for the playoffs and is currently ranked 33rd in the NASCAR Cup Series.#3. Ty Dillon's No. 10 Draft Kings Chevrolet View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTy Dillon is all set to drive an interesting-looking car this weekend at the World Wide Technology Raceway. His car features Black as the primary colour, with the combination of Green and Orange running all around the car. The team has DraftKings as the title sponsor for the weekend in Illinois.Ty Dillon was unable to make it to the playoffs this season and is currently ranked 32nd in the NASCAR Cup Series.#2. Daniel Suarez's No. 99 Choice Privileges Waffle Chevrolet View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe only Mexican driver on the grid, Daniel Suarez, will drive one of the most attractive-looking cars on the grid this weekend. His car features a Yellow and Mustard coloured theme, which shows the graphics of a waffle. The No. 99 team has Choice Privileges Waffle as its primary sponsor for the weekend.Daniel Suarez failed to qualify for the playoffs and finished 25th during the last Cup race in Darlington. He is currently ranked 27th in the NASCAR Cup Series.#1. Austin Dillon's No. 3 Dow DayGlo Chevrolet View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAustin Dillon is all set to take the field with the best-looking car on the grid during the Enjoy Illinois 300 race this weekend. His car will feature a special paint scheme that will glow and showcase different colours during the race. The car has Black as its primary colour, filled with multiple other colours all around the body. The team has Dow DayGlo as the main sponsor for the weekend.Austin Dillon finished 23rd during the last Cup race at Darlington and is currently ranked 14th in the NASCAR Cup Series.