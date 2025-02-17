5 best paint schemes for the 2025 Daytona 500 ranked

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is officially underway with the 67th running of the Daytona 500. For all the teams, it's the first time they get to show off their new paint schemes for the season.

Whether they're full-time teams, part-time, or appearing for just a one-off for "The Great American Race," there are some top-notch paint schemes in this year's Daytona 500 field. Let's take a look at the five best Daytona 500 paint jobs.

5. Helio Castroneves

In his NASCAR debut, Helio Castroneves showed up to this year's Daytona 500 in style. The four-time Indianapolis 500 winner entered this year's race in the #91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet.

Castroneves sported a light blue Wendy's paint scheme in this year's 200-lap event. Wendy's formally sponsored Noah Gragson in 2023. Castroneves might've crashed out of the race in stage two, but he still showed up with one of the race's better paint schemes.

4. Bubba Wallace

Bubba Wallace's longtime sponsor, McDonald's, has featured unique looks on his #23 23XI Racing Toyota. This year's Daytona 500 was no different.

Wallace showed up to "The Great American Race" in a red and black McDonald's #23 scheme. The paint job adds a nice touch with fries along the rear corner panels. Having been Wallace's sponsor since 2021, McDonald's came through with another great paint scheme for their driver.

3. Joey Logano

Since joining Team Penske in 2013, Joey Logano's #22 Shell Pennzoil machine has mainly kept the same yellow and red look. However, the three-time Cup Series champion featured a different paint scheme in this year's Daytona 500.

In a Josef Newgarden-inspired look, Logano's #22 machine showed a unique blend of red, yellow, and white. Newgarden, a two-time Indianapolis 500 winner, drives for Team Penske in the IndyCar Series. On the heels of winning his third Cup championship, Logano had one of the best paint jobs in the Daytona 500.

2. Jimmie Johnson

Arguably the most accomplished driver in the Daytona 500 field, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson also had one of the best paint schemes in the race. This year's Daytona 500 marks the champion driver's 22nd start in the event.

Johnson's #84 Carvana Toyota was a Shaquille O'Neal-inspired paint scheme. The champion's car showed off a primary black paint job with a light blue number. The paint scheme also featured O'Neal's logo on the hood. With the likeness of an NBA great riding along, Johnson had one of the best paint schemes in the Daytona 500.

1. Justin Allgaier

Amid the Cup Series debut for Jr. Motorsports, Justin Allgaier's #40 Chevrolet stood out above the rest in terms of paint schemes. The defending Xfinity Series champion showed up in a cream-colored Traveller Whiskey paint scheme.

The whiskey brand is Chris Stapleton, a country music star. For Allgaier, it's his first Cup Series race since serving as a fill-in for Kyle Larson in last year's Coca-Cola 600. Jr. Motorsports made good on its Cup debut as it showed up with the best Daytona 500 paint scheme.

