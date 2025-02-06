5 best paint schemes in Daytona 500 history that stole the show

The 2025 running of the Daytona 500, which takes place on February 16, will mark the beginning of this year's regular season. The race, taking place at the Daytona International Speedway, has been an occasion for drivers to show off some iconic paint schemes to commemorate their entries into the 'Great American Race'.

This list will look at the liveries of some of the iconic entries of the Daytona 500 over it's time in the sport.

#24 Jeff Gordon - 1999

Jeff Gordon during practice for the Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway - Source: Imagn

Jeff Gordon, who had secured his first of three Daytona 500 victories two years prior to his 1999 entry, showed up to the race with a paint scheme that appropriately showed off why he was called the Rainbow Warrior. Receiving the name for his preference of the multi-coloured livery he had used since his rookie season of 1993, this particular #24 Dupont Chevy piloted by Gordon helped him achieve his second win at the Great American Race.

"Everyone in the race did all they could to make sure that Jeff wasn't going to win, but here he was, running up in the top five the hard way. He'd had to do it himself," his crew chief Rey Evernham said [via ESPN]

#88 Dale Earnhardt Jr. - 2014

Dale Earnhardt Jr (88) beats Denny Hamlin (11) across the finish line to win the Daytona 500, Feb 23rd 2014 - Source: Imagn

Dale Earnhardt Jr., like Gordon, was driving for Hendrick Motorsports when he would make his entry into the 2014 running of the race in a car that was covered in a patriotic paint scheme, courtesy of the National Guard.

But what stood out about Dale Jr.'s livery would be the gold emboldened #88 that was on the side and roof of his Chevy. The gold would be a sign for Earnhardt, as he secured his second Daytona 500 victory that day in 2014.

#11 Denny Hamlin - 2016

Denny Hamlin (11) celebrates winning the Great American Race, Feb 21st 2016 - Source: Imagn

Denny Hamlin and FedEx was a partnership that achieved the record of the longest driver-sponsor relationship in the sport that began with his Cup Series debut in 2005.

At the 2016 Daytona 500, the first points-paying event of the season, Hamlin showed up in the #11 Fedex Express Toyota to take victory at the 'Great American Race', marking his first of three victories at the iconic location.

#32 Corey LaJoie - 2019

Corey LaJoie's #32 Ford at the Daytona International Speedway in 2019 - Source: Imagn

While Corey LaJoie did not secure a victory with his entry in 2019, his paint scheme did catch the attention of everyone. Driving the #32 Old Spice Ford with a picture of his face on the hood of the car, LaJoie's livery definitely stole the show that year.

“[Ryan Truex] told me later, with the distortion of his mirror, it looked like I was in the backseat of his car,” the driver said [via The Daytona Beach News Journal].

While the Go FAS Racing driver finished in 18th place, his paint scheme was powerful enough to play some mind games with other drivers.

#84 Jimmie Johnson - 2024

In more recent history, two-time Daytona 500 winner Jimmie Johnson's entry with his own team, Legacy Motor Club, saw his paint scheme at the 2024 Daytona 500 pay tribute to one of the greats.

Johnson's #84 Toyota colours were reminiscent of Richard 'The King' Petty's 1964 Plymouth. The King, who is also on the executive team of LMC, has won the Great American Race the most times, crossing the checkered flag seven times to take victory.

